पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:वैलेंटाइन डे पर गर्लफ्रेंड को महंगा गिफ्ट देने को बना चोर, गिरफ्तार

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार लोगों का गिरोह-2 पिस्तौल व 2 रिवाॅल्वर बरामद
  • पहले आरोपी के खिलाफ दर्ज हैं चोरी के 11 केस

सीआईए नेबड़े चोर गिरोह के एक सदस्य को हथियारों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी बंटी निवासी रामकालोनी जींद के कब्जे से पुलिस ने 2 पिस्तौल, 2 रिवाॅल्वर व कई कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं। उसपर जींद, कुरुक्षेत्र, टोहाना सहित कई जगहों पर चोरी के 11 केस दर्ज हैं। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि गर्ल फ्रेंड को महंगा गिफ्ट देने के लिए चोरी की वारदात करता था।

सीआईए इंचार्ज मनोज वर्मा ने बताया कि बुधवार देर शाम को एएसआई सुरेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम सफीदों रोड नाका के पास मौजूद थी। इसी दौरान टीम को सूचना मिली की एक युवक एकलव्य स्टेडियम के पास अवैध हथियार लिए हुए है। इस पर टीम ने दबिश देकर एक युवक को पकड़ लिया। बाद में उसकी तलाशी लगी गई तो बैग से दो पिस्तौल व दो रिवाॅल्वर के अलावा जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए। पूछताछ में युवक ने अपनी पहचान शहर की रामकालोनी निवासी बंटी पुत्र बनारसी के रूप में बताई।

14 चोरी की वारदात कबूली

सीआईए इंचार्ज ने बताया कि आरोपी ने पूछताछ में बताया कि वह वेलेंटाइन डे पर अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को महंगा गिफ्ट देना चाहता था। इसके लिए वह पिछले साल से चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दे रहा है। उनका 3-4 युवकों का गिरोह है। जिसका लीडर अमरदीप उर्फ दीपा है। उसके द्वारा योजना बनाई जाती है और फिर वे बंद मकानों में चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देते हैं। इस दौरान उनके पास हथियार भी होते हैं। पूछताछ में आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने 11 मामले दर्ज होने और चोरी की 14 वारदात को अंजाम देना कबूला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें