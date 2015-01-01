पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:इस महीने रोजाना 40 की औसत से मिले मरीज, हर 3 दिन में दो की मौत

जींद2 घंटे पहले
शनिवार को विभिन्न जगहों पर किए गए एंटीजन टेस्ट में 14 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। वहीं शनिवार को आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल की आई रिपोर्ट में 28 पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें 5 छात्र शामिल हैं। जिनमें 3 छात्र राजकीय सीसे स्कूल जींद और 2 छात्र जुलाना के सीसे. स्कूल के छात्र शामिल हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना के कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3758 हो गई है। जबकि अब तक जिले में कोरोना से 66 लोगों की जान जा चुकी हैं। एक्टिव केसों की संख्या भी बढ़कर 351 हो गई है।

जिले में नवंबर माह में कोरोना संक्रमण में काफी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। 21 दिन के अंदर जिले में 838 लोग पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। जबकि काेराेना काल की शुरुआत में इतने पाॅजिटिव केस अाने में 150 दिन लग गए थे। अक्टूबर माह में 31 दिन में जिले में 893 पॉजिटिव केस आए थे। इसी तरह से जिले में कोरोना से नवंबर में अक्टूबर की तुलना में अब तक ज्यादा मौत हुई हैं। 21 दिन के अंदर जिले में कोरोना से 14 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। खास बात यह है कि इस दौरान जिले में सैंपलिंग की स्पीड में भी कोई बढ़ोतरी नहीं हुई।

42 पॉजिटिव केस मिले : डॉ. पालेराम

शनिवार को आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल की रिपोर्ट नहीं आई। एंटीजन किट से हुए टेस्ट में जिले में 42 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। अक्टूबर की तुलना में नवंबर में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ा है। इससे बचाव के लिए एहतियात बरतना जरूरी है।-डाॅ. पालेराम कटारिया, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन जींद।

