गन्ना पेराई सत्र शुरू:इस बार 35 लाख क्विंटल पेराई का लक्ष्य, बनेगा रिकॉर्ड

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
जींद. शुगर मिल में पेराई सत्र का शुभारंभ करते सहकारिता मंत्री बनवारी लाल।
  • सहकारिता मंत्री बनवारी लाल ने किया मिल का शुभारंभ, जिले में 8 लाख क्विंटल ज्यादा गन्ना
  • इससे पहले मिल में वर्ष 2002 में किसानों के 34 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की हुई थी पेराई

शुगर मिल 37वां गन्ना पेराई सत्र मंगलवार से शुरू हो गया है। इस बार 35 लाख क्विंटल गन्ना पेराई का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। जबकि 38 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की बॉडिंग की गई है। अगर इतने गन्ने की पेराई हो जाती है तो एक रिकाॅर्ड होगा। इससे पहले 2002 में 34 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की पेराई हुई थी। सत्र का शुभारंभ सहकारिता एवं अनुसूचित जाति व पिछड़ा वर्ग कल्याण मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने किया। इस मौके पर पांच किसानों को 500-500 रुपए व एक चादर दिया गया।

सहकारिता मंत्री बनवारी लाल ने कहा कि सरकार देश में सर्वाधिक गन्ने के भाव दे रही है। इसका भाव 340 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव को बढ़ाकर 350 कर दिया है। यहां गन्ना लेकर आने वाले किसानों को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो, इसके लिए प्रबंध किए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों को गन्ना अदायगी अविलंब किया जाए। कैबिनेट मंत्री ने चीनी मिल के बोर्ड ऑफ निदेशक दीपक, विक्की, सतीश नैन, सतबीर, रोहतास, गंभीर सिंह, फूलकुमार, इंद्रापति को भी सम्मानित किया।

इस दौरान जींद विधायक डॉ. कृष्ण मिड्ढा, जुलाना विधायक अमरजीत ढांडा, भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष राजकुमार मोर, हरियाणा सहकारी चीनी मिल्स प्रसंग के प्रबंध निदेशक शक्ति सिंह, डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया, सहकारी चीनी मिल्स जींद के प्रबंध निदेशक राजेश कोथ, नगराधीश होशियार सिंह मौजूद रहे।

लंबा चलेगा पेराई सत्र : पिछले साल पेराई सत्र 180 दिन चला था। पिछले साल की तुलना में इस साल 8 लाख क्विंटल ज्यादा पैदावार हुई। इस कारण सत्र को बढ़ाकर मई से जून कर दिया गया। मिल की पेराई क्षमता 30 लाख क्विंटल से बढ़ाकर 35 लाख क्विंटल करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। यह भी तय किया गया है लोकल गन्ने के बाद ही बाहरी गन्ना लिया जाएगा।

किसानों को नहीं आने दी जाएगी परेशानी

सत्र शुरू होने के साथ ही, किसानों को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो इसके इंतजाम किए गए हैं। समय पर गन्ना पेराई का काम पूरा किया जाएगा। इस बार 35 लाख क्विंटल गन्ना पेराई का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके लिए 38 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की बॉन्डिंग की गई है।
-रसविंद्र सिंह, केन मार्केटिंग ऑफिसर शुगर मिल जींद।

नरवाना: ‘ज्यादा किसानों को प्रदान की जाएगी सुविधाएं’

हरियाणा में सहकारी समितियों एवं बैंकों में राष्ट्रीय बैंकों की तर्ज पर लोगों को तमाम सुविधाएं दी जाएंगी। सरकार की मंशा है कि सहकारी बैंकों से ज्यादा से ज्यादा किसानों को जोड़ा जाए ताकि आम ग्राहक एवं किसान को सुविधाओं का लाभ मिल सके। यह विचार प्रदेश के सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारीलाल ने स्थानीय हुडा ग्राउंड में स्थानांतरित द जींद सहकारी बैंक शाखा नरवाना के नए भवन के मुहूर्त समारोह में व्यक्त किए।

