कार्रवाई:एनजीटी के आदेशों का उल्लंघन करने पर तीन ईंट-भट्ठों के लाइसेंस रद्द

जींद38 मिनट पहले
नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के आदेशों का उल्लंघन करने पर डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया ने जिले के तीन ईंट-भट्ठों के लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिए हैं और दो को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया। जिला खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति नियंत्रक राजेश कुमार आर्य ने बताया कि बढ़ते पर्यावरण प्रदूषण के मद्देनजर नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल द्वारा राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र के सभी ईंट-भट्ठों को आगामी आदेशों तक बंद रखने के आदेश जारी किए थेे।

डीसी ने आदेश का पालन नहीं करने वाले ईंट-भट्ठों के मालिकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए एक टीम का गठन किया। टीम द्वारा शिकायत के आधार पर ईंट-भट्ठों का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया, जिसमें ईगराह गांव के दूहन ईंट-भट्ठा ग्रामोद्योग मंडल, राजा ब्रिक्स कंपनी और खटकड़ गांव में गणपति भट्ठा कंपनी संचालित पाए गए।

जिस पर डीसी ने सभी तीनों ईंट-भट्ठों के लाइसेंस रद्द करने और प्रतिभूति राशि जब्त करने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान टीम ने शंकर ईंट-भट्ठा मोहनगढ़ छापड़ा और शिव भट्ठा ग्रामोद्योग को भी कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए हैं। डीएफएससी ने बताया कि आदेश का पालना नहीं किया तो एफआईआर भी होगी।

कूड़ा डालने पर विवाद, दुकानदार को लोहे के गज से पीटा

शहर के कच्चे क्वार्टर बाजार में कूड़ा डालने को लेकर विवाद हो गया। एक दुकानदार के साथ कई युवकों ने मारपीट कर दी। लोहे के गज से हमलाकर दुकानदार को घायल कर दिया। पीड़ित ने मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। मसद मोहल्ला निवासी किशोर ने पुलिस को शिकायत देकर बताया कि उसकी कच्चे क्वार्टर बाजार में दुकान है। उसका पड़ोस की दुकान में काम करने वाले युवक के साथ कूड़ा डालने को लेकर विवाद हो गया था। उसी विवाद के चलते आरोपी युवक व उसका साथी उसकी दुकान के बाहर आकर गाली-गलौच करने लगे।

उसने आरोपियों का विरोध किया। वह बाहर आया तो युवकों व उनके अन्य साथियों ने उसके साथ मारपीट की । आरोपियों ने उस पर कपड़ा मापने के लोहे के गज से हमला किया। जिससे वह घायल हुआ। इसके बाद में आरोपी उसे धमकी देकर फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने मामले में केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

