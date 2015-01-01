पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण पेयजल आपूर्ति योजना:13 गांवों में पानी उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए बिछेगी पाइप लाइन, 1556 घरों में दिए जाएंगे कनेक्शन, 298.15 लाख रु. होंगे खर्च

जींद4 घंटे पहले
  • जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एजेंसियों को अलॉट किया काम, समस्या से मिलेगी मुक्ति

राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण पेयजल आपूर्ति योजना के तहत जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग की डिवीजन नंबर-एक द्वारा जिले के 13 गांवों में पाइप लाइन बिछाने, वाटर वर्कर्स की मरम्मत, पंपिंग मशीनरी लगाने का काम करेगा। इसके अलावा 1556 घरों में स्वच्छ पेयजल भी पहुंचाया जाएगा। इन 13 गांवों के घरों में स्वच्छ पेयजल आपूर्ति उपलब्ध कराने के लिए जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा 2 करोड़ 98 लाख 15 हजार रुपए की राशि खर्च की जाएगी। जल जीवन मिशन के तहत यह काम किए जाएंगे।

जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा इन 13 गांवों में इन कार्यों को करवाने के लिए टेंडर जारी कर ठेेकेदारों को काम भी अलॉट कर दिए हैं। अधिकतर गांवों में पेयजल पहुंंचाने के लिए 4 इंच की डीआई पाइप लाइन बिछाई जाएगी। इन गांवों में कुल 10054 मीटर डीआई पाइप डाली जाएगी, जिसमें से 9688 मीटर 4 इंच की पाइप लाइन होगी, जबकि 366 मीटर की 6 इंच की पाइप लाइन होगी।

6 इंच की पाइप लाइन केवल रायचंदवाला गांव में ही केवल 366 मीटर में डाली जाएगी बाकी जगह 4 इंच पाइप लाइन होगी। इसके अलावा दरियावाला, जाजवान, निर्जन में 20 हार्स पावर की पंपिंग मशीनरी लगाई जाएगी। इसके अलावा संगतपुरा में 25 हार्स पावर की पंपिंग मशीनरी भी लगाई जाएगी। साथ ही दरियावाला, जाजवान, रायचंदवाला और तलोड़ा में वाटर वर्कर्स स्ट्रक्चर की रिपेयर होगी।

राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण पेयजल आपूर्ति योजना के तहत 13 गांवों में काम ठेकेदारों को अलॉट कर दिए गए हैं। सभी पर काम जारी है। इन पर 2 करोड़ 98 लाख रुपए की राशि खर्च की जाएगी। संजय शर्मा, एक्सईएन, जन स्वास्थ्य एवं अभियांत्रिकी विभाग, जींद।

