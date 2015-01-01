पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:आठ दिन से बंद पड़ी शुगर मिल से परेशान किसानों ने गन्ने की ट्राॅलियां खड़ी कर 5 घंटे जाम किया पटियाला हाईवे

जींद2 घंटे पहले
जींद. पटियाला हाईवे पर जाम लगा रहे किसानों को समझाते डॉ. आदित्य दहिया।
  • डीसी ने 1 घंटे तक किसानों काे समझाया तब खोला जाम, बोले- मिल चलने के बाद होगी जांच, दोषी नहीं बख्शा जाएगा

आठ दिन से बंद पड़ी शुगर मिल से परेशान किसानों ने शुगर मिल से बाहर गन्ने की ट्राॅलियां निकालकर पटियाला हाईवे को 5 घंटे तक जाम कर दिया। इसके बाद किसानों को समझाने के लिए प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे लेकिन किसानों ने अधिकारियों की बात सुनने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया मौके पर पहुंचे और किसानों को एक घंटे तक समझाया। किसानों ने भी डीसी के सामने अपनी मांगें रखी। इसके बाद आश्वासन के बाद जाम को खोल दिया गया।

बता दें कि टरबाइन में टेक्नीकल फॉल्ट आने के कारण पिछले 8 दिन से मिल ब्रेकडाउन चल रही है। 350 से अधिक किसान मिल में गन्ने से भरी ट्राॅलियां लेकर पहुंचे और जब से ही मिल में ट्राॅलियां यूं ही खड़ी हैं। इससे किसानों को गन्ना सूखने का डर सता रहा था। इसके कारण मंगलवार को किसानों ने सुबह 11 बजे पटियाला हाईवे को जाम कर दिया।

मिल में खड़ी ट्राॅलियों को किसानों ने बाहर सड़क पर निकाल कर खड़ा कर दिया। इसके बाद पटियाला हाईवे पूरी तरह से जाम हो गया और पुलिस काे वाहनों को डायवर्ट करना पड़ा। किसानों ने डीसी से मिल में स्पेशल एमडी लगाने की गुहार लगाई और पेराई के दौरान ठेके पर लगाए नए कर्मचारियों को हटाकर पुराने कर्मचारियों को लगाने की मांग की। मिल में आई खराबी की जांच करवाने की भी मांग की। इसके बाद दोपहर 3 बजे जाम खोला गया।

35 किसानों को कैथल शुगर मिल के लिए भेजा

इस दौरान डीसी ने कैथल शुगर मिल में बात कर 35 किसानों को कैथल शुगर मिल में भेज दिया। जहां उनका नंबर आ जाएगा। जिसमें अभी तक 35 किसानों ने ही कैथल जाने के लिए हां भरी है। इसके बाद जींद शुगर मिल ने किसानों का डाटा कैथल शुगर मिल को ट्रांसफर कर दिया। अभी तक मिल ठीक नहीं हो सकी है और अगर मिल ठीक नहीं हुई तो कैथल में ही गन्ने की पेराई होगी।

मिल में अब ये आ रही परेशानी

मिल में टरबाइन में टेक्नीकल फॉल्ट आया है। इसको चीफ इंजीनियर द्वारा मंगलवार को सुबह ठीक भी कर दिया गया लेकिन मिल में प्रेशर नहीं बनने के कारण फिर से टरबाइन में खराबी आ गई। अब कुछ नहीं कह सकते कि मिल कब तक ठीक हो पाएगी। क्योंकि मिल काे ठीक करने के लिए एक्सपर्ट टीम के सदस्य दिनरात लगे हुए हैं।

मिल में आ रही खामियों की होगी जांच

डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया ने किसानों की मांग पर कहा कि मिल में आ रही खराबी की जांच होगी और कोई भी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी दोषी पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मिल शुरू होने के बाद जांच की जाएगी।

जल्द किया जाएगा समस्या का समाधान : डीसी

किसानों ने मिल बंद होने के कारण जाम लगाया था। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचकर किसानों को समझाया गया और उनकी मांगों को लेकर चंडीगढ़ बात की जाएगी और जल्द ही किसानों की सभी मांगों को पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। डॉ. आदित्य दहिया, डीसी जींद।

