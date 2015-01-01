पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:हमला करने और चोरी करने के आरोप में दो गिरफ्तार

जींद6 घंटे पहले
हमला करने और मकान से सामान चोरी करने के दो आरोपियों राममेहर और सुरेंद्र को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। शिव काॅलोनी निवासी शीला ने पुलिस में शिकायत दी थी कि 3 नवंबर को शिव काॅलोनी के राममेहर, सुरेंद्र, साहिल, सुनील, यूपी के शामली के गांव ऐलम निवासी गुड्डू और 10-12 अन्य लोगों ने उसके मकान से जेवर और सामान चोरी किया था।

उन्होंने इसको लेकर पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में राममेहर, सुरेंद्र, साहिल, सुनील, गुड्डू को नामजद कर 10-12 अन्य के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया था। जांच अधिकारी एसआई भूपसिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने इस मामले में राममेहर और सुरेंद्र को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

मारपीट करने के आरोप में 8 के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

कस्बे के वार्ड 4 में एक युवक के घर में घुसकर मारपीट करने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने के आरोप में पुलिस ने 4 को नामजद कर 8 के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। वार्ड 4 निवासी विनोद ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि 9 नवंबर की रात को वार्ड के 8 युवक रात के समय उसके घर में घुस गए और उसके साथ लाठी डंडाें से मारपीट की और जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। घर में लगी एलईडी, 2 कैमरे भी तोड़ दिए। जाते समय उसका मोबाइल भी छीनकर ले गए। पुलिस ने विनोद की शिकायत पर वार्ड 4 निवासी गुरदेव, गोलू, टोनी व बबला के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

