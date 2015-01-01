पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना ग्रामीण:दो साल पहले पोर्टल पर 6505 आवेदन किए गए थे मंजूर, लाभार्थियों को आज तक नसीब नहीं हुई छत

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  • सरकार ने जारी नहीं किए लक्ष्य, कार्यालयों के चक्कर काटने को मजबूर लोग

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना ग्रामीण के तहत फेज टू में चयनित लाभार्थियों को दो साल बाद भी छत नसीब नहीं हो सकी है। दो साल से पोर्टल बंद पड़ा हुआ है और मुख्यालय की तरफ से कोई लक्ष्य जिला स्तर पर नहीं दिए गए हैं।

ऐसे में आवेदन करने वाले लोगों में मायूसी छाई हुई है। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना ग्रामीण के तहत फेज टू में 6699 लोगों ने योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन किया था, लेकिन मुख्यालय द्वारा केवल 6505 आवेदकों का रजिस्ट्रेशन पूर्ण दिखाया।

इस बारे में जिलास्तर के अधिकारियों ने अपने पत्र क्रमांक-1575 दिनांक-13 जुलाई 2020 के तहत मुख्यालय को इस बारे में अवगत भी कराया, लेकिन अब तक कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ है। दूसरे चरण के तहत भारत सरकार द्वारा रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए साइट को बंद कर दिया गया था।

रजिस्ट्रेशन होने के बाद स्कीम के तहत दिए जाने वाले लक्ष्य अब तक जारी नहीं किए जा सके हैं, जिसके चलते लोगों को योजना का लाभ नहीं मिला है। विभाग द्वारा 2017 में योजना के लाभ के लिए सर्वे कराया गया था। इस योजना के तहत एक लाख 63 हजार रुपए की राशि लाभार्थी को दी जाती है।

योजना के तहत 1 लाख 63 हजार रुपए की राशि लाभार्थी को दी जाती है

फेस-वन में भी 798 को मिला लाभ

फेस-वन में 804 परिवारों का चयन योजना के तहत हुआ था। इस योजना के तहत अब तक 798 को इसका लाभ दिया जा चुका है। 14 लाभार्थियों को मकान पूर्ण न करने पर विभाग की तरफ से नाम हटाने के लिए लिखाया गया है। इसके अलावा एक लाभार्थी को खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी पिल्लूखेड़ा द्वारा नोटिस दिया गया है। 798 को पहली किस्त जारी की जा चुकी है। इसके अलावा 6 की दूसरी व 16 की तीसरी किस्त पेंडिंग हैं।

फेज-वन के तहत पहली किस्त जारी की जा चुकी है। कुछ की दूसरी किस्त बकाया है। उसे जल्द जारी किया जाएगा। फेस-टू के तहत लक्ष्य जारी होते ही बजट भी मिल जाएगा। उसी के आधार पर आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फिलहाल पोर्टल बंद है।
-सुरेश ढांडा, सहायक परियोजना अधिकारी, डीआरडीए, जींद।

