निर्देश:यूएलबी का डाटा सॉफ्टवेयर पर अपलोड नहीं, डिप्टी सीएम ने 31 दिसंबर तक का दिया समय, एमसी अधिकारियों से मांगी रिपोर्ट

जींद17 मिनट पहले
शहर के आसपास लगते गांवों की रजिस्ट्री न होने सहित अन्य समस्याओं पर मंथन को लेकर बुधवार को प्रदेश के डिप्टी सीएम, राजस्व विभाग के एसीएस सहित अन्य उच्चाधिकारियों ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिये बैठक ली। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में जींद से डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया, जिला राजस्व अधिकारी, तहसीलदार व अन्य स्टाफ ने भाग लिया। बैठक में सामने आया कि यूएलबी (अर्बन लोकल बॉडिज) द्वारा अब तक अपना डाटा नगर परिषद/नगर पालिका स्तर पर साफ्टवेयर पर पूरा अपलोड नहीं किया है। इसके चलते दिक्कत आ रही है, ऐसे में अर्बन लोकल बॉडिज के सभी अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए कि वह 31 दिसंबर तक अपना सारा डाटा साफ्टवेयर पर अपलोड करने का काम करे ताकि समस्या का समाधान हो सके।

बैठक में जींद से अधिकारियों ने अपनी समस्या रखते हुए बताया कि एमसी एरिया के 10 किलोमीटर में पड़ने वाले गांवों में एग्रीकल्चर की डीटीपी द्वारा एनओसी दे दी जाती है, लेकिन जब टोकन काटा जाता है तो वह शहरी क्षेत्र में दिखाता है और प्रापर्टी आईडी मांगता है जबकि नगर परिषद उनकी प्रापर्टी आईडी जारी नहीं करती।

इस कारण से रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो पाती। जींद शहर के 10 किलोमीटर में लगते गोविंदपुरा, घिमाना, रामगढ़, जलालपुर, ईक्कस, जुलानी, झांझ खुर्द, कैरखेड़ी, अहिरका, अमरेहड़ी, हैबतपुर, बराह खुर्द, निर्जन, लखमीरवाला, पड़ाना, असरफगढ़, किशनपुरा, बिशनपुरा, बिरौली, अनूपगढ़, पिंडारा ऐसे ही गांव हैं, जहां यह समस्या बनी हुई है। इनका कुछ एरिया नगर परिषद तो बाकी गांव में आती है, लेकिन जब टोकन कटता है तो उसे पूरा शहर में दिखाता है। इसलिए समस्या बनी हुई है।

बैठक में सभी नगर परिषद, नगर पालिका अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए कि वह अपना-अपना हदूद की जानकारी विभाग को दे ताकि पता लग सके कि उनका एरिया कितना है। उसके बाद ही यह समस्या दूर हो सकती है। 31 दिसंबर तक डाटा अपलोड करने के निर्देश दिए गए।

