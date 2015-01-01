पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक के आरोपों पर जांच:अर्बन लोकल बॉडीज ने डीएमसी व पीडब्ल्यूडी एक्सईएन को दी जांच की संयुक्त जिम्मेदारी

जींद4 घंटे पहले
जींद के विधायक डॉ. कृष्ण मिड्ढा द्वारा लगाए गए नगर परिषद में 5 करोड़ से अधिक के घोटाले के आरोपों की जांच अब संयुक्त जिला नगर आयुक्त और पीडब्ल्यूडी की संयुक्त टीम भी होगी। अर्बन लोकल बॉडीज की तरफ से इसके आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। टेक्निकल पक्ष की जांच पीडब्ल्यूडी एक्सईएन की देखरेख में किया जाएगा। बाकी आरोपों की जांच जिला नगर आयुक्त द्वारा की जाएगी।

इसके पहले डीएमसी द्वारा इसकी जांच की गई थी, जिसमें अनियमितता पाई गई थी। अभी लोकल बॉडीज के आयुक्त इसकी जांच कर रहे हैं। विधायक डॉ. कृष्ण मिड्ढा ने अगस्त में हुई जिला विकास समन्वय एवं निगरानी समिति की बैठक में नगर परिषद में 5 करोड़ रुपए के घोटाले के आरोप लगाए थे। इसके बाद उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री और गृह मंत्री को पत्र भेजकर इसकी शिकायत की थी।

टेक्निकल जांच में यह होगा
जिन विकास कार्यों में गड़बड़ी के आरोप हैं, उनकी सैंपलिंग करवाई जाएगी। जिसकी जांच पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा उच्चकोटि की लैब से करवाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जिला नगर आयुक्त ने पीडब्ल्यूडी को सैंपल भरवाने के लिए निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। पीडब्ल्यूडी एक्सईएन ने भी इसके लिए संबंधित एसडीओ से लैब की लिस्ट मांगी है ताकि उन्हें सैंपल के लिए पत्र व्यवहार किया जा सके।

डीएमसी की जांच में मिली गड़बड़ी
इस मामले में डीसी ने डीएमसी को जांच सौंपी थी। डीएमसी ने जांच पूरी करके 21 सितंबर को रिपोर्ट मुख्यालय भेज दी थी। इसमें विकास कार्यों के दिए गए बिलों पर हुए हस्ताक्षरों में गड़बड़ी पाई गई थी। इसके अलावा पार्कों व अन्य विकास कार्यों में भी अनियमितताएं मिली थी। इसके बाद अर्बन लोकल बॉडीज की तरफ से नियमित जांच शुरू की गई, जो फिलहाल सहायक आयुक्त कर रहे हैं।

मुख्यालय से संयुक्त जांच के आदेश आए हैं। टेक्निकल जांच पीडब्ल्यूडी करेगी और सेंपल भरने के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं। यह जांच नगर परिषद के कार्यों पर है, इसलिए टेक्निकल जांच पीडब्ल्यूडी को दी गई है। बाकी पॉइंट की जांच मेरे द्वारा की जाएगी। -डॉ. सुशील कुमार, जिला नगर आयुक्त, जींद

