श्रद्धांजलि:शहीदों की याद में मनाया गया विजय दिवस, शहीदी स्मारक पर अर्पित किए गए श्रद्धासुमन

जींद43 मिनट पहले
विजय दिवस पर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देते डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया।

मातृभूमि की रक्षा करने वाले एवं देश की एकता एवं अखंडता में अपने प्राण न्यौछावर करने वाले अमर शहीदों की याद में जींद स्थित शहीदी स्मारक पर विजय दिवस मनाया गया। इस उपलक्ष्य में शहीदी स्मारक पर उपायुक्त डॉ. आदित्य दहिया व नगराधीश होशियार सिंह तथा अन्य अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों तथा सेवानिवृत्त सेना के अधिकारियों एवं अन्य प्रतिनिधियों ने पुष्पचक्र व श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए।

पुलिस की टुकड़ी ने शस्त्र झुकाकर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। उन्होंने कहा कि आज के दिन 1971 को भारत पाकिस्तान युद्ध में भारत ने बंगला देश को आजाद करवाया था। इसमें पाकिस्तान सेना ने हार मानकर आत्म समर्पण किया था और पाकिस्तान के 93 हजार सैनिक कैद कर लिए गए थे। संधि के दौरान बंगलादेश आजाद घोषित किया गया और कैदियों को रिहा किया गया था। युद्ध के दौरान भारतीय फौज की अनेक वीर गाथाएं है। इसलिए 16 दिसंबर को विजय दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है।

उन्होंने जींद वासियों से अपील की है कि इस कोरोना काल में सभी मास्क का प्रयोग करें और एक दूसरे से उचित दूरी बनाए रखें। शहीदों को मान-सम्मान एवं श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करने वालों में जिला सैनिक एवं अर्ध सैनिक कल्याण विभाग की तरफ से मुख्य लिपिक कर्ण सिंह, राजेन्द्र सिंह, सतबीर सिंह, रामबीर सिंह, रणधीर सिंह, नरेश शर्मा, सतपाल, कर्म सिंह, रमेश राठी, बिजेंद्र, कुलदीप सिंह, सेवा सिंह, सेवानिवृत इंद्र सिंह भारद्वाज, तारिफ सिंह एवं सैनिक परिवार भी शामिल रहे।

पूर्व सैनिकों ने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देकर मनाया दिवस समारोह

गोहाना रोड स्थित शहीदी स्मारक पर जिला सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड व पूर्व सैनिक सेवा परिषद हरियाणा ने 49वें विजय दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया। कार्यक्रम में डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया ने शिरकत की। पुलिस गार्ड और हिंदुस्तान स्काउट्स ने शहीदों को सलामी शस्त्र दिया। इस अवसर पर भारी संख्या में पूर्व सैनिक , वीर वधुएं, सैनिक परिवारजनों ने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया और पूर्व सैनिक सेवा परिषद उप प्रधान कर्नल डीके भारद्वाज ने विजय दिवस के महत्व पर प्रकाश डाला। इस अवसर पर कमांडेंट रमाकांत शर्मा, कर्नल महिपाल, कार्यवाहक सेक्रेटरी कर्ण सिंह, कैप्टन आजाद मलिक, रामकरण दलाल, इंद्र सिंह भारद्वाज, रमेश कौशिक, जय पाल बरसोला, कर्ण सिंह अलेवा, विजेंद्र सिंधु, जयभगवान, सुखबीर रेढू, संजय शर्मा, हरि किशन सिंधु, डॉ. जोगी राम, सोना ढाका मौजूद रहे।

