वीडियो वायरल:नागरिक अस्पताल नरवाना के महिला जांच केंद्र में ताक-झांक करते पुरुष कर्मचारी का वीडियो वायरल

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसएमओ बोले- शिकायतकर्ता को बुलाया है, पूछताछ के बाद हो कार्रवाई

सरकार महिलाओं की सुरक्षा का ढिंढोरा पिट रही है। वहीं नरवाना के नागरिक अस्पताल में अव्यवस्थाओं व अस्पताल प्रशासन की लापरवाही के कारण जांच के दौरान आए दिन सैकड़ों महिलाओं के सम्मान को ठेस पहुंचाई जा रही है। इसका वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में महिला डाॅक्टर के कैबिन में तैनात एक पुरुष कर्मचारी अपनी सीट छोड़कर दूसरी डाॅक्टर के जांच कैबिन में उस समय ताक झांक करता नजर आ रहा है, जब महिला डाॅक्टर अर्धनग्न अवस्था में महिलाओं की जांच कर रही होती हैं।

वहीं इस दौरान दोनों तरफ बैठी डाॅक्टर इसे अनदेखा कर रही हैं। गुरुवार को इस कर्मचारी द्वारा जब महिला जांच कैबिन में जांच की जा रही तो वहां मौजूद लोगों ने डाॅक्टरों को इसकी सूचना दी, जिसके बाद कैबिन के पर्दे को ठीक किया गया। हालांकि डाॅक्टरों ने संबंधित कर्मचारी को कुछ नहीं कहा गया, जिस पर लोगों का कहना है डाॅक्टरों की इस प्रकार के मामले में अनदेखी के कारण कर्मचारियों को इस प्रकार के अपराध करने का मौका मिलता है।

लेडी डाॅक्टरों ने साधी चुप्पी
इस मामले के बारे में जब वहां मौजूद लोगों ने दाे महिला डाॅक्टराें से इस मामले के बारे में पूछा तो उन्होंने कुछ कहने से इंकार कर दिया। सोहन, अनिल, महाबीर, बलकार ने बताया कि डाॅक्टरों की यह चुप्पी बता रही है कि नरवाना के नागरिक अस्पताल महिलाओं के सम्मान को लेकर कोई गंभीर नहीं है। लोगों ने कहा कि समय रहते संबंधित लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो हम लोग उच्च अधिकारियों को इस मामले की शिकायत करेंगे।
ताक झांक करना अपराध
^इस मामले में संबंधित कर्मचारी से पूछताछ की जाएगी। शिकायतकर्ता को शुक्रवार को नागरिक अस्पताल में बुलाया गया है। इस प्रकार महिला जांच कैबिन में ताक झांक करना अपराध है। मामले में कार्रवाई जरूर की जाएगी।

-डॉ. देवेंद्र बिंदलिश, एसएमओ नरवाना

