क्राइम:बीबीपुर में युवक की हत्या; गोली मार आरोपी बोला- ले लिया बदला

जींद4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सिविल अस्पताल में परिजनों के बयान दर्ज करने में जुटी पुलिस।
  • 112 दिन पहले शराब पीते समय कहासुनी में संदीप की हुई थी हत्या
  • उसी का बदला लेने के लिए जेल में बंद आरोपी के बेटे का किया मर्डर

बीबीपुर गांव में युवक मनोज की हत्या हमलावरों ने पूरे सुनियोजित तरीके से की। हत्या की वजह 112 दिन पहले मृतक मनोज के पड़ाेसी युवक संदीप उर्फ काला की हुई हत्या का बदला लेने के लिए की गई है। इसको अंजाम मृतक संदीप उर्फ काला के चचेरे भाई अमित व उसके परिवार के सदस्यों पर लगा है। 30 जुलाई को संदीप उर्फ काला का शव सुबह बीबीपुर-मार्ग पर पड़ा मिला था।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने मृतक मनोज के पिता राजेश सहित कई अन्य के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज किया था। आरोप था कि राजेश व संदीप की शराब पीते समय किसी बात को लेकर कहासुनी हुई। इसी कहासुनी में राजेश ने संदीप उर्फ काला की हत्या कर दी थी। इसी हत्या के मामले में मनोज का पिता राजेश इन दिनों जेल में बंद है। इस वारदात के बाद से संदीप उर्फ काला के परिजनों व मनोज के परिजनों की आपस में रंजिश चल रही थी।

इस वारदात के बाद अमित व उसके परिजनों द्वारा इसका बदला लेने की मनोज के परिजनों को कई बार धमकी दी गई थी। मनोज के परिजनों का आरोप है कि इसी रंजिश के चलते अमित व उसके परिजनों ने मनोज की गुरुवार अल सुबह हत्या कर दी। पुलिस की भी प्रारंभिक जांच में यही सामने आया है कि मनोज की हत्या संदीप उर्फ काला की हुई हत्या का बदला लेने के लिए की गई है।

कंबल ओढ़े आरोपी युवकों में एक अमित था

मैं और मेरा चचेरा भाई मनोज व सुमित रोजाना अल सुबह दौड़ लगाने जाते थे। गुरुवार सुबह करीब साढ़े 5 बजे का समय था। दो युवक पहले से ही स्कूल के पास खड़े थे। वे उनके पास से गुजरे थे। इसके बाद हम तीनों शौच के लिए चले गए। हाथ धोकर ज्यों ही दौड़ लगाने की तैयारी कर रहे थे तभी स्कूल के पास खड़े दो युवक कंबल ओढ़े हुए आए। इन युवकों में एक अमित था, जबकि दूसरा मुंह ढके होने के कारण पहचान में नहीं आया। इसके बाद पीछे से ही अमित ने मनोज की कमर में गोली मार दी। इस पर मनोज जमीन पर गिर गया। जब वह और सुमित मनोज की तरफ लपके तो अमित व उसके साथी ने उन पर पिस्तौल तान दी। इससे वे डर गए। इसके बाद अमित व दूसरे युवक ने मनोज पर एक-एक फायर और किया। इससे मनोज की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसके बाद दोनों मौके से पैदल ही जाने लगे और अमित ने इस दौरान कहा कि उन्होंने बदला ले लिया है। (जैसा वारदात के चश्मदीद सचिन ने भास्कर को बताया)

दो बार किया शव का एक्स-रे, तब मिली गोली

हमलावरों ने मनोज को तीन गोली मारी थी। डेडबॉडी से गोली न मिलने के कारण चिकित्सकों ने दो बार एक्स-रे किया। इसके बाद ही गोली डेडबॉडी से निकाली जा सकी। इस दौरान एक गोली कमर में, एक छाती में और एक बाजू में लगी हुई मिली। मृतक मनोज का एक बड़ा भाई है जो गुरुग्राम में प्राइवेट कंपनी में नौकरी करता है।

रंजिश के चलते हुई वारदात : दिनेश कुमार

आरोपी अमित के चचेरे भाई संदीप उर्फ काला की 30 जुलाई को हत्या हो गई थी। इस पर मृतक मनोज के पिता राजेश के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज हुआ था और इन दिनों वह इसी मामले में जेल में बंद है। इसी रंजिश के चलते मनोज की गुरुवार अल सुबह हत्या हुई है। पुलिस जल्द ही सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लेगी। दिनेश कुमार, सदर थाना प्रभारी जींद।

