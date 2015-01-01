पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुलाना:पौली में करोड़ों की लागत से बने जलघर में आज तक नहीं बन पाई चारदीवारी

जुलाना9 मिनट पहले
क्षेत्र के गांव पौली के जलघर में 15 साल बीत जाने के बाद आज तक चारदीवारी नहीं बन पाई है। इससे जलघर में आवारा पशु घूमते रहते हैं और गंदगी फैलाते हैं। जलघर से जो पानी गांव में सप्लाई किया जाता है, वो किसी लिहाज से भी पीने लायक नहीं है। ग्रामीणों की समस्या की ओर प्रशासन का कोई ध्यान नहीं है।

पौली गांव निवासी दलबीर, कपूर सिंह, राजबीर, रघबीर ने बताया कि गांव में करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से जलघर तो बनवा दिया, लेकिन जलघर की चारदीवारी आज तक नहीं बनवाई है। इससे आवारा पशु इसमें घुस जाते हैं और जलघर में गंदगी फैलाते हैं। कई बार इस संबंध में संबंधित अधिकारियों को भी अवगत करवाया गया है, लेकिन आज तक कोई भी समाधान नहीं हो पाया है। गांव में जो पानी जलघर से सप्लाई किया जाता है वो किसी लिहाज से पीने लायक नहीं है। ग्रामीणों को कहना है कि जल्द से जल्द गांव के जलघर की चारदीवारी निकलवाई जाए ताकि ग्रामीणों को स्वच्छ जल मिल सके।

पौली गांव में जलघर के लिए एस्टीमेट बनाकर भेज दिया गया है। जल्द ही मंजूरी मिलते ही चारदीवारी को बनवा दिया जाएगा। -विकास राठी, जेई जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग जुलाना

