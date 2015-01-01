पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:भवन निर्माण कामगार यूनियन का धरना, आरोप- न काम मिल रहे, न बन रहे जाॅब कार्ड

जुलाना3 घंटे पहले
भवन निर्माण कामगार यूनियन ने तहसील के सामने यूनियन के ब्लॉक प्रधान सुरेश करसोला की अध्यक्षता में धरना दिया। धरने का संचालन ब्लॉक सचिव गुलाब ने किया। धरने को संबोधित करते हुए यूनियन के राज्य सचिव संदीप जाजवान ने कहा कि देश-प्रदेश की सरकारें कोरोना महामारी में मजदूर विरोधी फैसले ले रही है। कोरोना महामारी के चलते मजदूरों के रोजगार चले गए हैं। ऊपर से मजदूरों के लिए बने कानूनों को रद्द किया जा रहा है।

इस संकट के समय मनरेगा से राहत मिल सकती थी, लेकिन ज्यादातर गांव में आजतक काम ही शुरू नहीं हुए हैं और अधिकतर मजदूरों के आज तक भी जॉब कार्ड नहीं बने हुए हैं। यूनियन मांग करती है कि सरकार सभी गरीब परिवारों को 7500 रुपए अगले 6 महीनों तक नगद दे आए परिवार के प्रति व्यक्ति के हिसाब से 10 किलोग्राम अनाज सहित जरूरत की सभी चीजें मुफ्त मुहैया करवाए। मजदूर नेता सुभाष पांचाल ने कहा कि 26 तारीख की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में जुलाना से निर्माण के मजदूर बढ़-चढ़ भाग लेंगे।

