बैठक:पुलिस भर्ती में 3 प्रतिशत खिलाड़ी कोटे को बहाल करने की मांग

जुलाना2 घंटे पहले
  युवा जगाओ खेल बचाओ एसो. की खेल स्कूल निडानी में हुई बैठक

युवा जगाओ खेल बचाओ एसोसिएशन की बैठक खेल स्कूल निडानी में हुई। इसमें खेल नीति में संशाेधन करके पुलिस भर्ती में 3 प्रतिशत खिलाड़ी कोटे को बहाल करने की सरकार से मांग की। बैठक की अध्यक्षता एसोसिएशन के प्रधान एवं पूर्व सरपंच दलीप सिंह ने की।

उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस भर्ती में खेल कोटे को समाप्त करने से प्रदेश के प्रतिभावान खिलाड़ियाें के पुलिस वर्दी पहनने के सपने को चकनाचूर कर दिया है। दो सौ से अधिक खिलाड़ियाें को रोजगार से भी वंचित कर दिया है। प्रदेश के खिलाड़ियाें के भविष्य को देखते हुए सरकार को तुरंत संशोधन करते हुए खिलाड़ियाें के लिए पहले से जारी 3 प्रतिशत कोटे को बहाल करना चाहिए।

प्रदेश सरकार ने पुलिस विभाग में सिपाही पदों के लिए 7298 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया है परंतु कभी भी खिलाड़ियों के लिए सीटें आरक्षित नहीं हैं। उन्हाेंने मांग की कि वर्ष 2018 की स्पोर्ट्स ग्रेडेशन सर्टिफिकेट पॉलिसी संशोधन करके प्रतिभावान खिलाड़ियाें को अनिवार्य शैक्षणिक योग्यता पूरी करने पर संबंधित खेल ट्रायल के आधार पर बिना किसी टेस्ट के भर्ती करना चाहिए। इससे खिलाड़ियों की परेशानी दूर होगी।

