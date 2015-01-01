पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआवजे की मांग:बरसात और ओलावृष्टि से खरैंटी गांव के किसान की 16 एकड़ फसल हुई खराब

जुलाना27 मिनट पहले
रविवार देर सायं जुलाना क्षेत्र में हुई बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि से किसानों सरसों, धान व ईख की फसल में काफी नुकसान हुआ है। ओलावृष्टि से खरैंटी गांव के किसान सत्यवान की 16 एकड़ धान की फसल खराब हो गई। किसान ने 35 एकड़ जमीन ठेके पर लेकर धान की फसल उगाई थी। फसल खराब होने से किसानों को लाखों रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। किसान ने तहसीलदार से मिलकर मुआवजे की मांग की है।

खरैंटी गांव के किसान सत्यवान ने बताया कि उसने बुआना गांव में 35 एकड़ जमीन ठेके पर लेकर धान की फसल उगाई थी। रविवार देर सायं बरसात व ओलावृष्टि के कारण उसकी 16 एकड़ फसल खराब हो गई। उसने 28 हजार रुपए प्रति एकड़ के हिसाब से 35 एकड़ जमीन बुआना गांव में ठेके पर ली थी। 19 एकड़ में उसने धान की कटाई कर ली थी। 16 एकड़ जमीन में धान की फसल खड़ी थी। ओलावृष्टि व बरसात के कारण उसकी पूरी फसल खराब हो गई है। वह खेती बाड़ी की ही अपना तथा अपने परिवार का पेट पालता है। फसल खराब होने से लाखों रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। इसकी शिकायत जुलाना तहसीलदार को दी गई है।

रविवार देर सायं जुलाना क्षेत्र में बरसात के साथ ओलावृष्टि हुई थी। बरसात व ओलावृष्टि से सरसों एवं धान फसल में नुकसान हुआ है। जुलाना क्षेत्र में करीब 80 प्रतिशत धान की कटाई हो चुकी है। तेज हवा के कारण गन्ने की फसल में भी नुकसान हुआ है। गन्ने की फसल गिर गई है। -पुरोषत्तम, एडीओ, कृषि विभाग जुलाना

