कार्रवाई:मेहरड़ा गांव में लाठी और डंडों से हमला करने वाला एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जुलाना3 घंटे पहले
13 सितंबर को मेहरड़ा गांव में डंडों व लाठियों से हमला करने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने के आरोप में जुलाना पुलिस ने 5 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया था। पुलिस ने मेहरड़ा निवासी सुरेंद्र को गिरफ्तार किया है। मेहरड़ा गांव के अमित ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि जगदीश और उसके परिवार ने उस पर और उसके परिवार पर हमला कर दिया इस हमले में वह और उसका परिवार घायल हो गया।

अमित ने बताया कि 13 सितंबर को उसकी कहासुनी जगदीश के परिवार के साथ हो गई। इसी कारण के जगदीश और उसके परिवार के लोगों में उस पर हमला कर दिया। जब उसके परिवार के लोगों ने उसे छुड़ाने का प्रयत्न किया तो उनको उन पर भी डंडों से हमला किया था।

