खरखौदा:कैनाल गार्ड ने जेई पर लगाए धांधली के आरोप, शिकायत वापस लेने के दबाव में गैरहाजिरी लगाने के लगाए आरोप

खरखौदा5 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नहरी विभाग के एक कैनाल गार्ड कर्मचारी ने विभाग के जेई की शिकायत नहरी विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को दी हुई है। शिकायत में आरोप लगाया है कि अधिकारी नहरी विभाग की जमीन को चोरी छीप्पे किसानों को मौखिक तौर पर पट्‌टे पर देकर उस राशि का गबन किया जा रहा है। जबकि दिल्ली जाने वाली नहर के पानी की किसानों के साथ सांठगांठ कर चोरी करने का भी अधिकारी पर आरोप है। शिकायतकर्ता केनाल गार्ड राजेश धनकड़ का आरोप है कि संबंधित अधिकारी ने इस शिकायत को वापस लेने के लिए दबाव बना रखा है और उसे परेशान किया जा रहा है।

राजेश धनखड़ का आरोप है कि नहर की जमीन में पौधों की नर्सरी खुलवाई हुई है और हजारों का मासिक किराया उससे वसूलकर विभाग में घपला किया जा रहा है। नहर पर जो पुल बनाने का काम किया गया था उसमें स्टील की मात्रा अधिक दिखाकर घटिया सामग्री का प्रयोग किया गया। जिसकी जांच अभी तक नहीं हुई है।

नाहरी मेजर हैड पर सीएलसी क्राॅसिंग पाइप को एक अधिकारी ने जानबूझकर किसानों से कटवाया हुआ है, जिससे किसान यहां से नहरी पानी की चोरी करते हैं। इससे पहले नहरी विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को भी इसकी शिकायत दी गई है, लेकिन अभी तक मामले में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। केनाल गार्ड शिकायतकर्ता राजेश कुमार का कहना है कि वे इस मामले को कर्मचारी यूनियन में भी लेकर जाएंगे।

हाजिरी के दौरान संबंधित कर्मचारी आसपास कहीं छुप जाता है और बुलाने पर भी नहीं आता। फोन करने के बाद भी नही पहुंचने पर अनुपस्थिति दर्ज करके वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को भेजी गई तो केनाल गार्ड ने उस पर झूठे आरोप लगाते हुए शिकायत दी है। जो आरोप कर्मचारी लगा रहा है वे सभी आरोप बेबुनियाद हैं। -विजय कुमार, जेई सिंचाई दिल्ली सर्कल।

