पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खरखौदा:किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे डिप्टी सीएम : सांसद दीपेंद्र

खरखौदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा व जयवीर वाल्मीकि।

राज्यसभा सांसद दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा ने खरखौदा में कहा कि जेजेपी पार्टी किसानों को गुमराह कर रही है। 3 कृषि कानून को रद्द कराने के लिए किसान दिल्ली बाॅर्डर पर डटा हुआ है जबकि डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला एमएसपी न मिलने पर सरकार से भागेदारी तोड़ने का नाटक कर रहे हैं। जबकि किसान अच्छी तरह से जेजेपी की राजनीति को समझ चुके हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि इतने दिन से दुष्यंत चौटाला चुप्पी क्यों साधे हुए थे। सांसद दीपेंद्र ने कहा कि दुष्यंत चौटाला ने शायद कानून नहीं पढ़े, जो कह रहे हैं कि अगर एमएसपी नहीं मिला तो वे समर्थन वापस ले लेंगे। अगर एमएसपी मिल रहा होता तो किसान सड़कों पर क्यों होता? दूसरी तरफ लॉकडाऊन के दौरान चुपके से बड़े औद्योगिक घरानों को सैकड़ों एकड़ जमीन में वेयरहाऊस लगाने के लिए मंजूरी दी गई है। इसी तरह से 3 कृषि कानून भी चुपके से लोकतंत्र के नियमों का ताक पर रखकर लाया गया है। जिसे रद्द किया जाना चाहिए।

यह बात राज्स सभा सदस्य दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने शुक्रवार को खरखौदा में कही। वे पूर्व पार्षद प्रवीन सैनी के पिता व पूर्व कांग्रेस ब्लाक अध्यक्ष डाॅ. रणसिंह सैनी के निधन पर शौक व्यक्त करने पहुंचे थे। एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा मानना है कि तुरंत प्रभाव से कृषि कानूनों को वापिस लिया जाना चाहिए।

राज्यसभा सांसद दीपेंद्र ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी जिला परिषद् व नगर निगम के चुनावों को सिंबल पर लड़ेगी, अभी नगरपालिका व पंचायत चुनाव को पार्टी सिंबल पर लड़ने का कोई इरादा नहीं है। इस दौरान विधायक जयवीर सिंह, सुखबीर थाना कला, सुभाष दहिया, सुनील दहिया आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें