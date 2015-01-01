पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरखौदा:डीटीपी ने 7 लोगों पर दर्ज कराई एफआईआर, एक सप्ताह में करीब 180 लोगों पर दर्ज हो चुके हैं इस तरह के मामले

खरखौदाएक घंटा पहले
सोनीपत जिला योजनाकार विभाग ने 7 लोगों पर अनाथराइज्ड काॅलोनी में निर्माण करने पर पंजाब शेड्यूल रोड एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कराया है। पिछले एक सप्ताह में करीब 180 लोगों पर इस तरह के मामले दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं। कई महिलाएं ऐसी हैं, जिन पर दो-दो एफआईआर दर्ज हो चुकी हैं।

योजना कार विभाग के मुताबिक शिव नगर सोनीपत निवासी कृष्णा देवी, सावित्री मटिंडू, सुमिता वार्ड 9 खरखौदा, विद्या देवी वार्ड 9 खरखौदा, कविता सोनीपत रोड खरखौदा, सुशीला काठ मंडी रोहतक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि उपरोक्त ने खरखौदा-सोनीपत-झज्जर मार्ग पर नियमों की अनदेखी कर निर्माण किया है। इसके अतिरिक्त वार्ड 2 खरखौदा से रेखा ने खरखौदा बाईपास पर अनाथराइज्ड एरिया में नियमों का उल्लंघन किया है।

खरखौदा-दिल्ली रोड, खरखौदा-थाना कलां रोड पर पिछले 15 साल में सबसे अधिक अवैध प्लाटिंग हुई, करीब 50 एकड़ जमीन में प्लाटिंग हुई, मकान भी बने, दुकानें भी बनाई गई, लेकिन उस समय टाउन प्लानिंग विभाग व प्रशासन ने खास कार्रवाई नहीं की। अब एक दिन बाईपास पर टाउन प्लानिंग विभाग की टीम को लोगों ने वापस खदेड़ दिया तो जो फाइनल टाउन प्लानिंग विभाग ने दबाई हुई थी, उन सभी पर एफआईआर दर्ज करवा दी।

जिला योजनाकार विभाग की तरफ से जिला योजनाकार विभाग की तरफ से पंजाब शेड्यूल रोड एक्ट के तहत शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई थी जिसके तहत संबंधित आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है ।जल्द ही आगे की कार्रवाई भी शुरू की जाएगी । इससे पहले भी करीब 180 लोगो के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया जा चुका है। - बिजेंद्र सिंह थाना प्रभारी, खरखौदा।

