खरखौदा:सीएम घोषणा पर भी गंभीर नहीं अधिकारी, रास्ते के बीचों-बीच खड़े खंभे दे रहे हैं दुर्घटनाओं को न्यौता

खरखौदा34 मिनट पहले
  • प्रशासन ने साधी चुप्पी, पीडब्ल्यूडी और बिजली निगम आमने-सामने, भुगत रहे ग्रामीण

लोक निर्माण विभाग व बिजली निगम में आपस में तालमेल न होने के कारण जो खंभे बिजली निगम ने पहले अपनी मर्जी से लगा दिए थे अब वे खंभे सड़क के बीच में खड़े हैं। जिसे शिफ्ट करने के लिए निगम शिफ्टिंग चार्ज मांग रहा है। जिसके कारण मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणा भी इन दोनों विभागों के बीच अटक गई है। लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि बिजली निगम ने जब ये खंभे लगाए तो लोक निर्माण विभाग से कोई मंजूरी नहीं ली। अपनी मनमर्जी से खंभे लगा गए। अब इन्हें हटा नही रहे हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने खांडा से वाया छोटा खांडा- भदाना तक मार्ग बनाने के लिए करीब ढाई करोड़ रुपए की राशि मंजूर की थी व इस मार्ग को चौड़ा कर नए सिरे से बनाने के आदेश जारी किए थे। सरकार को फंड भी भेजा गया और लोक निर्माण विभाग ने आदेशों के करीब 2 वर्ष बाद काम शुरू किया है।

इस रास्ते में बिजली के खंभे खड़े हुए हैं, जो वर्षों से ग्रामीणों के लिए दुर्घटनाओं का कारण बन रहे हैं। लेकिन प्रशासन इस मामले में चुप्पी साधे हुए हैं। सीएम घोषणा को भी बिजली निगम के अधिकारी तवज्जो नहीं दे रहे हैं। खांडा निवासी समाज सेवी दिनेश ठेकेदार, राज सिंह दहिया, मेहर सिंह, कृष्ण पारासर, सतबीर सिंह, सोनू, प्रवीन, इंदू, औम व नफे ने मामले की शिकायत सीएम विंडो में भी दी है।

बिजली निगम ने जिस समय खंभे लगाए थे उस समय लोक निर्माण को आपत्ति करनी चाहिए थी। अब तो उन्हें शिफ्टिंग चार्ज देना होगा। तब खंभे शिफ्ट किए जाएंगे। -आशीष दहिया, एसडीओ बिजली निगम, खरखौदा।

