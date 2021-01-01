पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:मोबाइल शॉप पर पिस्तौल तान कैश और मोबाइल लूटे

खरखौदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिल्ली चौक सांपला रोड पर नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम

शहर के राकेश कम्युनिकेशन पर सोमवार की शाम पौने 6 बजे तीन हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने नकदी व मोबाइल लूट लिए। सूचना पाकर थाना प्रभारी बिजेंद्र सिंह पुलिस बल के साथ दुकान पर पहुंचे। पुलिस की तरफ से मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। दिल्ली चौक सांपला रोड पर यह वारदात हुई है। सारी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गयी है। हमलावर मुँह ढके हुए थे।

शहरवासी राकेश का कहना है कि उसने सांपला मार्ग पर राकेश कम्युनिकेशन के नाम से मोबाइल की दुकान कर रखी है। वह जब सोमवार को नमाज पढ़कर दुकान के काउंटर पर आया तो उसी दौरान दो हथियारबंद बदमाश उसकी दुकान में घुस गए। वह कुछ समझ पाता इससे पहले ही एक बदमाश ने उस पर पिस्तौल तान दी व दूसरा काउंटर को क्रॉस करता हुआ दुकान के अंदर घुस आया।

जिसके बाद उसने पहले तो डिस्प्ले पर लगे कई मोबाइल उठाये और उसके बाद उसने गल्ला खोलकर उसमें रखी नकदी निकाली और बाहर जाने लगे। इस दौरान बदमाशों ने उसे जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। उसने जब बाहर आकर देखा तो बदमाश अपने तीसरे साथी जोकि मोटरसाइकिल लेकर बाहर खड़ा था के साथ सांपला की तरफ फरार हो गए।

पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में भी कैद हुई है। जिसकी फुटेज मौके पर पहुंचे थाना प्रभारी बिजेंद्र सिंह ने देखने के बाद मामले की जांच शुरु कर दी है। राकेश का कहना था कि बदमाश उसके करीब एक लाख रुपये व मोबाइल छीनकर ले गए हैं।

मोबाइल शाप पर लूट की सूचना मिली थी। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में भी वारदात दिखाई दे रही है। मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser