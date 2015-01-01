पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासनिक अमला बैरंग लौटा:10 दिन पहले हुई थी रजिस्ट्री, टाउन विभाग पहुंच गया कार्रवाई करने

खरखौदा
प्रदेश सरकार ने कई महीनों तक रजिस्ट्री को बंद कर साफ्टवेयर बदलने का दावा किया और ढोल पीटा कि बगैर एनओसी के रजिस्ट्री नहीं होगी, नगरपालिका व टाउन विभाग की तरफ से अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर ही रजिस्ट्री की जाएगी। लेकिन खरखौदा में सोनीपत-रोहतक बाईपास पर जो रजिस्ट्री 10 नवंबर 2020 को की गई थी। उसे बृहस्पतिवार को टाउन विभाग को अमला तोड़ने के लिए पहुंच गया। अब सवाल ये उठता है कि टाउन प्लानिंग विभाग को आपत्ति है तो यहां पर रजिस्ट्री कैसे हुई। टाउन प्लानिंग विभाग की टीम बगैर नोटिस के ही कार्रवाई करने पहुंच गई।

मौखिक तौर पर टाउन प्लानिंग विभाग के अधिकारी दावे करते रहे कि नोटिस दिए गए हैं कानूनी प्रोसेस के हिसाब से कार्रवाई की जा रही है। लेकिन भारी विरोध को देखते हुए प्रशासन को एक सप्ताह का समय देकर बगैर कार्रवाई के वापस लौटना पड़ा। खरखौदा में ऐसे दर्जनों पाॅइंट हैं जहां पर बाईपास से बाहर भवन निर्माण कार्य हो रहे हैं, लेकिन टाउन प्लानिंग विभाग अपनी मनमर्जी के हिसाब से कार्रवाई करता है।

जिससे बहुत से गरीब व्यक्ति प्लाट खरीदकर फंस जाते हैं और उन्हें भारी नुकसान झेलना पड़ता है। भारी विरोध के बाद एसडीएम श्वेता सुहाग भी मौके पर पहुंच गई, उन्होंने भी अधिकारियों से रिपोर्ट मांग तो वे प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाई। जिसे बाद उन्होंने निर्देश दिए की नोटिस व अन्य कार्रवाई के कोई दस्तावेज दिखाकर कार्रवाई करें।

खरखौदा में नियमों के तहत रजिस्ट्री की जा रही है, नगरपालिका लिमिट से बाहर जो एरिया है वहां फिलहाल एनओसी की जरूरत नही है, जबकि नगरपालिका लिमिट के अंदर दो तरह के एरिया हैं, जिनमें एक आथोराइज्ड व दूसरा आथोराइज्ड है। आथोराइज एरिया में नगरपालिका की एनओसी की जरूरत है, जबकि अनअाथोराईज में नगरपालिका काश्त की जमीन लिखकर देगी तो उसकी भी रजिस्ट्री की जाएगी। वहां कालोनी के मुताबिक रजिस्ट्री नहीं होगी। -प्रेम प्रकाश, तहसीलदार खरखौदा।

