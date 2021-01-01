पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी का मामला:लॉटरी में बाइक निकलने का झांसा देकर 1.14 लाख ठगे, ठग ने ऑनलाइन काॅल कर खुद को फौजी बताया

मतलौडाएक घंटा पहले
साइबर ठग ने लॉटरी में बाइक निकलने का लालच देकर बीए के छात्र से 1.14 लाख रुपए की ठगी कर ली। छात्र ने बेवसाइट के माध्यम से गृह मंत्रालय में शिकायत की थी। तब पुलिस ने उसे एसपी ऑफिस बुलाकर जानकारी ली। अब मतलौडा पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ ठगी का केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी। ठग का नंबर अब भी चल रहा है।

मतलौडा निवासी पुनीत उपमन्यु के पिता बलवान सिंह मतलौडा वीडीओ ऑफिस में क्लर्क के पद पर कार्यरत है। पुनीत ने बताया कि 21 जनवरी को उसके फोन पर अज्ञात नंबर से ऑनलाइन कॉल आई। कॉल करने वाले ने कहा कि वह फौजी बोल रहा है। आपने एक फार्म भरा था, जिसमें 25 हजार रुपए की लॉटरी निकली है।

उसने 25 हजार के बदले में 2019 मॉडल की पुरानी स्पलेंडर बाइक देने का ऑफर कर उसकी फोटो भेज दी। कहा कि इसके लिए मामूली 3150 रुपए फीस चुकानी होगी। बाइक अच्छी कंडीशन में होने के कारण पुनीत उसके झांसे में आ गया और उसने 22 जनवरी को ऑनलाइन माध्यम से 3150 रुपए आरोपी को ट्रांसफर कर दिए। इसके बाद आरोपी ठग अलग-अलग चार्ज बता रुपए ऐंठता रहा। उसने 1.14 लाख रुपए ऐंठ लिए।

जान से मारने की धमकी भी दे रहा है ठग : पीड़ित

पुनीत ने बताया कि ठग अब 54 हजार रुपए जमा कराने के लिए कह रहा है। रुपए नहीं होने की बात कही तो ठग ने कहा कि 27 हजार जमा करा दो, तब बाइक भेज देगा। पुनीत ने मना कर रुपए वापस मांगे तो वह धमकाने लगा और जान से मारने की धमकी दी। उसने दोस्त से जानकारी ले गृह मंत्रालय की बेवसाइट पर शिकायत की। शुक्रवार को भी ठग ने उसे रुपए जमा कराने के लिए ऑनलाइन कॉल की, तब वह पुलिस के पास बैठा था। पुलिस ने भी ठग से बात की है।

