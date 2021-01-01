पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:लॉटरी में बाइक निकलने का झांसा देकर बीए के छात्र से 1.14 लाख ठगे

मतलौडा17 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठग ने काॅल कर कहा- फार्म में निकली है लॉटरी

साइबर ठग ने लॉटरी में बाइक निकलने का लालच देकर बीए के छात्र से 1.14 लाख रुपए की ठगी कर ली। छात्र ने बेवसाइट के माध्यम से गृह मंत्रालय में शिकायत की थी। तब पुलिस ने उसे एसपी ऑफिस बुलाकर जानकारी ली। अब मतलौडा पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ ठगी का केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी। ठग का नंबर अब भी चल रहा है।

मतलौडा निवासी पुनीत उपमन्यु बीए प्रथम वर्ष में पढ़ता है। उनके पिता बलवान सिंह मतलौडा वीडीओ ऑफिस में क्लर्क के पद पर कार्यरत है। पुनीत ने बताया कि 21 जनवरी को उसके फोन पर अज्ञात नंबर से वाॅट्सएप कॉल आई। कॉल करने वाले ने कहा कि वह फौजी बोल रहा है। आपने एक फार्म भरा था, जिसमें 25 हजार रुपए की लॉटरी निकली है।

उसने 25 हजार के बदले में 2019 मॉडल की पुरानी स्पलेंडर बाइक देने का ऑफर कर उसकी फोटो वाॅट्सएप कर दी। कहा कि इसके लिए मामूली 3150 रुपए फीस चुकानी होगी। बाइक अच्छी कंडीशन में होने के कारण पुनीत उसके झांसे में आ गया और उसने 22 जनवरी को गूगल पे से 3150 रुपए आरोपी को पेटीएम पर ट्रांसफर कर दिए। इसके बाद आरोपी ठग अलग-अलग चार्ज बता रुपए ऐंठता रहा। उसने 1.14 लाख रुपए ऐंठ लिए।

अब जान से मारने की धमकी भी दे रहा है ठग
पुनीत ने बताया कि ठग अब 54 हजार रुपए जमा कराने के लिए कह रहा है। रुपए नहीं होने की बात कही तो ठग ने कहा कि 27 हजार जमा करा दो, तब बाइक भेज देगा। जब पुनीत ने मना कर रुपए वापस मांगे तो वह धमकाने लगा और उसे व उसके परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी दे दी। इससे वह डरा हुआ था।

उसने दोस्त से जानकारी लेकर गृह मंत्रालय की बेवसाइट पर शिकायत की थी। शुक्रवार को भी ठग ने उसे रुपए जमा कराने के लिए वॉट‌्सएप कॉल की, तब वह पुलिस के पास बैठा था। पुलिस वालों ने भी ठग ने बात की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser