पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कंस्ट्रक्शन वर्क:2 करोड़ से होगा शहर की 12 गलियों का निर्माण, नगर परिषद ने जारी किए टेंडर

नरवाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जर्जर हुई कस्बे के एफसीआई गोदाम को जाने वाली सड़क।

मुख्यमंत्री समग्र शहरी विकास योजना के तहत नगर परिषद नरवाना द्वारा शहर के विभिन्न वार्डों में 12 गलियों का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा। इन 12 गलियों पर 2 करोड़ 18 लाख 51 हजार 213 रुपए की राशि खर्च की जाएगी। इसके लिए नगर परिषद की तरफ से टेंडर जारी कर दिए गए हैं। शहर में बहुत सी गलियां है, जो या तो टूटी हुई या वर्षों से कच्ची पड़ी है।

इस कारण लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है और लोगों ने गलियां बनाने की मांग नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों से की थी। इसके बाद नगर परिषद ने अपनी तरफ से शहर के विकास कार्यों को लेकर सरकार को मांग पत्र भेजा। इस पर हरियाणा सरकार मोहर लगाते हुए नरवाना कस्बे में बनी गली संबंधी समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए हरी झंडी दे दी है।

गली से पानी निकासी व्यवस्था को लेकर गली के लेवल पर उचित ध्यान के आदेश संबंधित ठेकेदारों को दिए गए हैं ताकि गलियों के निर्माण के बाद लोगों को गली से पानी निकासी संबंधी समस्याओं का सामना ना करना पड़े। वहीं लोगों ने कहा कि अगर सरकार द्वारा इस प्रकार सामूहिक कार्यों पर समय पर ध्यान दिया जाए तो लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना ना करना पड़े। शहर के वार्ड नंबर 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16 व वार्ड नंबर 23 में गलियां बनाई जाएगी। इन पर करोड़ों रुपए नगर परिषद द्वार खर्च किए जाएंगे।

शहर के कई वार्डों में गलियां टूटी पड़ी थी तो कई वार्डों में गलियां कच्ची पड़ी थी। इसकी मांग नगर परिषद द्वारा सरकार को भेजी गई थी। सरकार ने नप की मांगों पर मोहर लगाई और अब नगर परिषद द्वारा शहर के वार्डों में खस्ताहाल व कच्ची पड़ी गलियों का पक्का करवाकर समस्या का समाधान करवाया जाएगा। -सुनीता चोपड़ा, चेयरसर्पन, नगर परिषद नरवाना

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें