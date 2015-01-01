पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रॉड:विदेश यात्रा करवाने के नाम पर ठगे 1.58 लाख, 3 पर धोखाधड़ी का केस

नरवानाएक घंटा पहले
शहर पुलिस ने दिल्ली के तीन ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी करने का केस दर्ज किया है जिन्होंने नरवाना के एक व्यक्ति से विदेश में फैमिली यात्रा करवाने का झांसा देकर उससे 1.58 लाख रुपए की ठगी कर ली और रुपए वापस मांगने पर धमकी दी। पुलिस के अनुसार नरवाना नागरिक अस्पताल कैंपस निवासी हिमांशु बंसल ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसने लॉकडाउन से पहले विदेश यात्रा का विज्ञापन देखा था। उसने संबंधित एजेंसी के अधिकारियों से संपर्क साधा। जिस दौरान उसकी बात इजी ट्रिप टूर ट्रैवल एजेंसी के ऑपरेटिव इंचार्ज उत्पल, रिकांत पिट्टी डायरेक्टर व निशांत पिट्टी निवासी पटपरगंज इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया ईस्ट दिल्ली से हुई। इन तीनों ने अपने आपको इजी ट्रिप लिमिटेड के अधिकारी बताते हुए विदेश में टूर प्लान समझाया।

इसके बाद शिकायतकर्ता उनकी बातों में आ गया और दो बच्चे व दो व्यस्क लोगों का टूर पैकेज बुक कर दिया। इसके बाद आरोपितों ने टूर राशि जमा करवाने का प्रस्ताव रखा। जिसमें कहा गया कि टूर पैकेज का कुछ हिस्सा अदा करने के बाद उनका टूर पैकेज कंफर्म हो जाएगा और हिमांशु ने डेबिट कार्ड के माध्यम से 4 अप्रैल 2020 से 9 अप्रैल 2020 तक ऑनलाइन माध्यम से 1 लाख 58 हजार 516 रुपए उन्हें ट्रांसफर कर दिए और जल्दी विदेश में भेजने के लिए कहा।

लेकिन रुपए ट्रांसफर होने के बाद आरोपितों ने लॉकडाउन का बहाना बनाना शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद जब लॉकडाउन खुल गया तो शिकायतकर्ता ने लगातार आरोपितों से संपर्क किया लेकिन उन्होंने उसके परिवार काे विदेश यात्रा पर नहीं भेजा। यहीं नहीं अंत में आरोपितों ने से रुपए देने से इंकार कर दिया और कहा कि आप मेरा कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकते। इसके बाद हिमांशु ने अपनी शिकायत शहर पुलिस को दी। मामले के इंचार्ज जगदीश ने बताया आरोपितों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

