हादसा:दिल्ली-पटियाला हाईवे पर भिड़े एक साथ पांच वाहन, एक युवक की मौत

नरवाना26 मिनट पहले
हाईवे पर पलटी पड़ी ट्राॅली को उठाती जेसीबी।

दिल्ली-पटियाला हाईवे पर बुधवार सुबह धुंध में एक के बाद एक कई वाहन भिड़ गए। इसमें एक युवक की मौत भी हो गई। उझाना गांव का एक किसान ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली में धान भरकर नरवाना मंडी आ रहा था। रेलवे ओवरब्रिज से नीचे उतरा तो टोहाना कैंची मोड़ पर अचानक ट्रैक्टर बंद हो गया। किसान ने अपना ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली हाईवे पर खड़ा कर दिया।

यह देख नजदीक ईंट भट्ठे पर काम कर रहे जिला कनाऊ (नेपाल) निवासी केशव पहुंचा और किसान से पूछने लगा कि ट्रैक्टर में कोई खराबी तो नहीं। इसी दौरान पंजाब की तरफ से आ रहे ट्रक ने सड़क पर खड़ी ट्राली में टक्कर मारी दी। 27 वर्षीय इसकी चपेट में आ गया। आसपास के लोग केशव को लेकर नागरिक अस्पताल में पहुंचे, जहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

इस हादसे के बाद हाईवे पर पांच वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए। ट्रक व ट्राॅली की भिड़ंत के बाद हाईवे पर जाम लग गया। इसको लेकर रुकी कार में पीछे से कार ने टक्कर मार दी। उस कार को पीछे से आ रहे ट्रक ने ठोक दिया। हालांकि इसमें किसी को कोई बड़ी चोट नहीं आई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने वाहनों को सड़क से हटवाया। दुर्घटना के बाद लगभग एक घंटे तक दिल्ली-पटियाला हाईवे पर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही।

सड़क हादसे पंजाब पुलिस कर्मी की मौत

बड़ौदा गांव के पास सेंट्रो गाड़ी को किसी वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। इसमें निडानी निवासी पंजाब पुलिस में तैनात सतपाल की मौत हो गई। भतीजे दीपक ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर को सुबह करीब 6 बजे वह अपनी गाड़ी से जा रहा था तो चाचा सतपाल खनौरी के लिए अपनी सेंट्रो कार से निकले थे। मेरी गाड़ी मेरे चाचा की गाड़ी के पीछे थी। बड़ौदा गांव के पास ओवर ब्रिज के पास एक अज्ञात वाहन ने उनके चाचा की गाड़ी को टक्कर मार दी। इससे चाचा की गाड़ी साइड में खड़े भैंसा से टकरा गई। किसी राहगीर की सहयाता से जींद सामान्य अस्पताल पहुंचाया। डॉक्टरों ने हालत गंभीर देख रोहतक पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया। वहां पहुंचे तो डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। थाना प्रभारी रविंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि दीपक की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज लिया है।

