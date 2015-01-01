पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंप:जुलहेड़ा में नि:शुल्क पशु स्वास्थ्य जांच शिविर लगाया, किसानों को पशुओं की देखरेख की जानकारी दी

नरवाना42 मिनट पहले
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक कृषक प्रशिक्षण केंद्र सच्चाखेड़ा द्वारा जुलहेड़ा गांव में पशु स्वास्थ्य जांच कैंप का आयोजन किया गया। इस मौके पर पशु चिकित्सक डॉ. नवजोत नैन, डॉ. रोहित, प्रवीन कुमार उपस्थित थे। कैंप में लगभग 107 गाय व भैंसों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच गई व मुफ्त में दवाइयां दी गई। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में डॉ. नवजोत नैन ने किसानों को पशुओं की देखरेख के बारे मे विस्तार जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने बताया कि गावों में लाखों की संख्या में गाय तथा भैंसों के गोबर से निकलने वाली मीथेन गैस ग्रामीण वातावरण को प्रदूषित कर रही है। इसलिए यह आवश्यक है कि भैंस पालन टिकाऊ हो, पर्यावरण मित्रवत हो तथा मनुष्य के स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक न हो। डॉ. नवजोत नैन ने सर्दी में पशुओं की देखभाल के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने पशुपालकों को बताया कि सर्दी में पशुओं का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए। डॉ. नवजोत नैन ने पशुपालकों को संबोधित किया व बताया कि आज के इस आधुनिक युग में पशुपालकों को वैज्ञानिक तरीके से पशुपालन व्यवसाय करना चाहिए व विभाग द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं का लाभ उठाकर बेरोजगार युवाओं को रोजगार स्थापित करना चाहिए।

उन्होंने बताया कि पशुपालन को आमदनी का जरिया बनाने के लिए नस्ल का विशेष महत्व है। पशुपालकों को उच्चकोटि की नस्ल के पशु पालने चाहिए। इस अवसर पर किसानों काे केंद्र तथा बैंक द्वारा चलाई जा रही याेजनाओं की विस्तार से जानकारी दी गई।

