राजनीति:चेयरमैन बनने के बाद नरवाना पहुंचे विधायक सुरजाखेड़ा का स्वागत

नरवाना4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

हरियाण खादी एवं ग्रामोद्योग बोर्ड का चेयरमैन बनने के बाद हलके के विधायक रामनिवास सुरजाखेड़ा गुरुवार को पहली बार नरवाना पहुंचने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने स्वागत किया। कार्यकर्ता पहले ही सिरसा ब्रांच नहर पुल पर उनका मोटरसाइकिल काफिले के साथ इंतजार कर रहे थे। वहां से उनको खुली जीप में बैठाकर सिरसा रोड स्थित उनके कार्यालय तक लाया गया।

अपने कार्यालय में कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए हरियाणा खादी एवं ग्रामोद्योग बोर्ड के नवनियुक्त चेयरमैन रामनिवास सुरजा खेड़ा ने कहा कि वाे हलके के विकास कार्यों को लेकर वह हमेशा तत्पर रहेंगे। शहर में प्लानिंग के साथ पेयजल, सीवरेज लाइन और बरसाती पानी की ड्रेन डाली जाएगी ताकि शहर में जलभराव की समस्या समाप्त हो सके। इसके अलावा सुरजाखेड़ा के आसपास के गांवों में नई पेयजल लाइन भी बिछाई जाएगी। इस मौके पर मियां सिंह सिहाग, बलवान नैन दनौदा, बिट्टू नैन, सतीश सुरजा खेड़ा, सुरेंद्र गोयत बेलरखा, पवन उर्फ घोलू, सुरेश पप्पू, भारत भूषण माैजूद रहे।

जल बचाओ मुहिम में गैर सरकारी संस्थाओं का सहयोग लेगा विभाग

जिले में पेयजल आपूर्ति, इसकी संरक्षण व जांच के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग गैर सरकारी संस्थाओं का सहयोग लेगा। इसके लिए संस्थाएं शुक्रवार शाम पांच बजे तक आवेदन कर सकती हैं। विभाग के अधीक्षक अभियंता राजेंद्र जांगड़ा ने बताया कि विभाग द्वारा एक महत्वाकांक्षी योजना जल जीवन मिशन के तहत हर घर को नल से स्वच्छ और पर्याप्त जल देने प्रयास किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए जल संरक्षण जरूरी है। विभाग के जिला सलाहकार रणधीर मताना ने बताया कि संस्थाएं विभाग से नियम व शर्तों से संबंधित दस्तावेज प्राप्त कर सकती हैं। मानकों पर खरी उतरने वाली संस्थाओं से दो साल का अनुबंध होगा।

