फाटक पर लगने वाले जाम से मिलेगा छुटकारा:समैन रोड रेलवे फाटक पर 16 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनने वाले ओवरब्रिज का काम जोरों पर

नरवाना42 मिनट पहले
  • फाटक पर लगने वाले जाम से मिलेगा छुटकारा, सड़क उखाड़कर अभी लगाए जा रहे पिल्लर

पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा समैन रेलवे फाटक पर ओवर ब्रिज के निर्माण कार्य में अब तेजी आई है। विभाग द्वारा शहर की तरफ सड़क को उखाड़कर पिल्लर लगाए जा रहे हैं। इस कारण शहर थाना के पास से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को परेशानियों का सामना भी करना पड़ रहा है। शहर व आसपास लगते गांव के लोग पिछले कई वर्षों से इस फाटक पर ओवरब्रिज बनाने की मांग कर रहे थे। यह मांग तीन वर्ष पहले सीएम मनोहर लाल के सामने भी रखी गई थी। जिस पर उन्होंने लोगों को आश्वासन दिया था कि इस फाटक पर ओवर ब्रिज का निर्माण जरूर किया जाएगा और अब सीएम का यह आश्वासन पूरा होता नजर आ रहा है।

बता दें कि इस फाटक से दबलैन, फरैण, समैन के रास्ते टोहाना जाने वाले वाहन चालकों को घंटों तक फाटक खुलने का इंतजार करना पड़ता था, जिससे लोगों को दिक्कतें हो रही थी। इसके अलावा मंडी का निर्माण भी शहर से बाहर फाटक पार किया गया है, जिससे किसानों को अपनी फसल ले जाते समय इस फाटक के खुलने का इंतजार करना पड़ता है। वहीं मंडी के व्यापारी भी अपने आपको इस फाटक के कारण अपने आपको असुरक्षित महसूस करते हैं, लेकिन अब व्यापारी, किसान व आम आदमी की इस समस्या का समाधान सरकार ने कर दिया है।

इस पुल पर करीब 16 करोड रुपए खर्च होंगे। यह अगले 18 माह में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। पहले इस फाटक पर अंडर ब्रिज बनाने की योजना थी, लेकिन भूमिगत पानी ऊपर होने के कारण यहां ओवर ब्रिज बनाने का फैसला सरकार ने किया। यह पुल करीब दस मीटर चौड़ा और 800 मीटर लंबा बनेगा। ओवरब्रिज समैन रोड पर उतरेगा जबकि इस्माइलपुर रोड पर सर्विस लाइन से जाना पडेगा।

पिल्लर लगाने का काम शुरू

समैन रोड पर ओवर ब्रिज पर करीब 16 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। 800 मीटर लंबा व दस मीटर चौड़े ओवर ब्रिज का कार्य शुरू हो गया है। फाटक से उस पार वन विभाग के कार्यालय तक जाएगा और इधर शहर थाने के भवन के किनारे वाले सिरे तक पुल का निर्माण होगा। ओवरब्रिज के निर्माण में अच्छी निर्माण सामग्री का ध्यान रखा जाएगा। -लोकेश डागर, कार्यकारी अभियंता पीडब्ल्यूडी।

