विरोध:सोनीपत के बुटाना गांव में पुलिस हिरासत में हुए गैंगरेप के खिलाफ क्रांतिकारी युवा संगठन ने किया प्रदर्शन

नरवाना3 घंटे पहले
नरवाना. हरियाणा पुलिस का पुतला फूंकते केवाईएस के सदस्य।

क्रांतिकारी युवा संगठन (केवाईएस) के द्वारा सोनीपत में बुटाना गांव की दो दलित लड़कियों के साथ पुलिसकर्मियों के द्वारा किए गए गैंगरेप और यौनिक हिंसा के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन कर हरियाणा पुलिस का पुतला फूंककर तहसीलदार को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। संगठन के सदस्य रवि ने कहा कि 30 जून को दो पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या की गई थी। इसमें बुटाना गांव की दो लड़कियों का नाम भी था।

2 तारीख को मां अपनी लड़कियों को लेकर बरोदा थाना में सरेंडर करते हैं, लेकिन दोनों लड़कियों को कोर्ट में 6 तारीख को पेश किया जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बीच 10 से 12 पुलिसकर्मियों ने उनके साथ गैंग रेप किया। जनसंगठनों के दबाव में एफआईआर दर्ज करने की काररवाई शुरू की जाती है। इस मामले में हाई कोर्ट ने भी दखल दिया है और 16 नवंबर तक पूरे मामले की रिपोर्ट कोर्ट में जमा कराने के लिए भी कहा है।

सदस्य ज्योति ने कहा कि लगातार हर रोज 100 से ज्यादा महिलाओं के साथ शारीरिक उत्पीड़न किया जाता है। फांसी, रेप की सजा कोई समाधान नहीं है। रेप को रोकने के के लिए समाज की महिला विरोधी मानसिकता और दिमागी कचरे की जड़ में चोट करनी पड़ेगी।

