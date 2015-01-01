पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:नरवाना के एसडीएम की कुर्सी एक महीने से खाली, सरल केंद्र में आ रहे लोगों के नहीं हो पा रहे काम

नरवाना34 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

एसडीएम की कुर्सी करीब एक माह से खाली होने के कारण लोगों के कार्य समय पर नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। इससे लोग परेशान हैं। लोगों ने कहा कि एसडीएम की कुर्सी खाली होने के कारण हमारे काम पिछले एक माह से अटके पड़े हैं। प्रशासन के उच्च अधिकारियों को लोगों की समस्याएं समझनी चाहिए और अन्य अधिकारी को एसडीएम को चार्ज देकर लोगों की समस्याओं का निवारण करना चाहिए।

तहसील कार्यालय के सरल केन्द्र में पहुंचे श्याम लाल, हरदीप, विनोद, महाबीर, कपिल ने बताया कि वे पिछले एक माह से अपने कामों के लिए सरल केन्द्र के चक्कर काट रहे हैं, लेकिन यहां के कर्मचारी उन्हें यह कहकर वापस भेज देते हैं कि एसडीएम छुट्टी पर हैं। जब उनके स्थान पर कार्य करने वाले दूसरे अधिकारी पूछा जाता है तो जवाब मिलता है कि अन्य किसी अधिकारी के पास एसडीएम के कार्य का चार्ज नहीं है।

लोगों ने कहा कि इससे पहले ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ है। एसडीएम के छुट्टी पर जाते ही या अन्य किसी कारणवश तुरंत दूसरे अधिकारी को चार्ज दे दिया जाता है लेकिन इस बार लंबे समय से प्रशासनिक अधिकारी क्षेत्र के लोगों के कार्यों को लेकर गंभीर नहीं हैं।

किसी अधिकारी के पास एसडीएम का चार्ज नहीं है
अभी किसी अधिकारी के पास एसडीएम का चार्ज नहीं है। एक-दो दिन में अन्य अधिकारी की चार्ज मिल सकता है। लगभग एक माह से एसडीएम की कुर्सी खाली होने के कारण लोग परेशान है। समस्याएं लेकर भी आते हैं, लेकिन उच्चाधिकारियों अभी तक किसी को चार्ज नहीं दिया। -रामचरण, तहसीलदार नरवाना

