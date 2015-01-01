पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नरवाना:हिसार-चंडीगढ़ हाईवे के नीचे बने अवैध कट से हादसे की अाशंका

नरवाना4 घंटे पहले
दिल्ली-पटियाला हाईवे पर हिसार-चंडीगढ़ मार्ग पुल के नीचे अवैध कट से हादसे की आशंका है। प्रशासन और एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों का इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं है। वाहन चालक दिलबाग, महाबीर, बेदा, सतीश ने बताया कि यहां अवैध कट होने के कारण कई बार हादसे हो चुके हैं। वहीं अब धुंध का समय शुरू होने वाला है। ऐसे में अगर समय रहते यह अवैध कट बंद नहीं किया गया तो आए दिन वाहन दुर्घटनाएं होंगी। यही नहीं कई बार यहां दुर्घटनाएं हो भी चुकी हैं। इसके बाद एक बाद यह कट बंद भी कर दिया गया था, लेकिन कुछ दिनों बाद फिर से यह कट खोल दिया गया।

लोगों ने कहा कि एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों को सड़क सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए इस अवैध कट को पूर्ण रूप से बंद करना चाहिए। अगर कोई व्यक्ति यहां बने डिवाइडर को तोड़ता है तो उसकी शिकायत थाने में दें ताकि लोग सुरक्षित तरीके से अपनी यात्रा कर सकें। इसके अलावा सदर थाने के सामने हिसार-चंडीगढ़ हाईवे पर बने अवैध कट को भी एनएचएआई द्वारा बंद करना चाहिए। क्योंकि लोग नरवाना जल्दी पहुंचने के लिए इस कट से होकर गलत दिशा में चलते हैं। इस कारण कई बार यहां बड़े हादसे हो चुके हैं।

विभाग द्वारा अवैध कट के पास नहीं लगाया कोई सांकेतिक चिह्न
दिल्ली-पटियाला हाईवे पर बने इस अवैध कट के पास विभाग द्वारा कोई सांकेतिक बोर्ड भी नहीं लगाया हुआ है। इस कारण तेज रफ्तार वाले वाहन व रात के समय चलने वाले वाहन चालक इस कट को देख नहीं पाते हैं। सड़क के फोरलेन बन जाने के बाद वाहनों की गति भी तेज हो गई है, लेकिन यहां सड़क सुरक्षा को कोई प्रबंध विभाग द्वारा नहीं किया गया। वाहन चालकों ने बताया कि अवैध कट को बंद करने के मामले में एनएचएआई व स्थानीय प्रशासन लाचार है।

जहां अवैध कट है, वहां सदर पुलिस की जिप्सी खड़ी होती है। कोई वाहन चालक गलत दिशा से आता है तो उसका चालान पुलिस द्वारा काटा जाता है। जहां तक इस कट को बंद करवाने की बात है तो इसके लिए प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों व एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों से बात करके जल्द इस अवैध कट को बंद करवाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। -सोमबीर ढाका, सदर थाना प्रभारी

