पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोष:चमेला काॅलोनी में गली का निर्माण अधूरा, लोगों ने किया हंगामा, कार्यालय से सीट छोड़ भागे ईओ

नरवाना22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार को नगर परिषद के ईओ के कार्यालय में चमेला काॅलोनी के लोगाें ने हंगामा किया। जिसे देखकर ईओ अरविंद बाल्याण अपनी सीट छोड़कर भागते नजर आए। काॅलोनी के लोगों के विरोध को देखते हुए उनको शांत करवाया गया, लेकिन कई घंटाें तक इंतजार करने के बाद भी ईओ वापस कार्यालय नहीं आए तो काॅलोनी के लोग अपने घरों को लौट आए। लोगों ने ईओ पर दूसरी पार्टी से मिलीभगत करने का भी आरोप लगाया।

गौरतलब है कि नगर परिषद द्वारा चमेला काॅलोनी में एक गली बनाई जा रही है। लेवल को लेकर गली के लोगों की आपसी सहमति नहीं होने के कारण काम अधर में लटका हुआ है। पिछले दिनों नप द्वारा काम दोबारा शुरू किया गया तो कुछ लोगों ने कोर्ट में दावा करके स्टे ले लिया। इसके बाद एक बार फिर काम रुक गया। अब मामला कोर्ट में चला हुआ है। इसी समस्या को लेकर काॅलोनी के लोगों ने एक बार 28 अगस्त को सड़क मार्ग भी जाम किया था।

काॅलोनी वासी सत्यनारायण, सुमन, राजकुमार, होशियार सिंह , संतरो, सुनीता, संतोष, सोनिया ने बताया कि गली के कुछ लोगों के मकान ऊंचे हैं और कुछ के मकान नीचे हैं। इस कारण लेवल समस्या को लेकर गली नहीं बन रही। लोगों ने कहा कि जिस लेवल पर पुरानी गली बनी हुई थी, उसी लेवल पर दोबारा गली बनाने की मांग रखी गई थी, लेकिन कुछ लोगों ने कोर्ट में स्टे लेकर गली पर रोक लगा दी। कोर्ट में दो तारीख लग चुकी है और 6 नबंवर को तीसरी तारीख है।

नगर परिषद द्वारा अभी तक कोई दावा पेश नहीं किया गया। इसके चलते मंगलवार को गली के लोग नगर परिषद पहुंचे और ईओ से 6 नबंवर की तीसरी तारीख पर दावा पेश करने की अपील की। लोगों ने बताया कि ईओ ने पहले तो हामी भर ली, लेकिन कुछ देर बाद फाइल गुम होने का बहाना बनाकर लोगों को धमका दिया। इस पर महिलाओं ने ईओ को खरी खोटी सुनाई। लोगों ने कहा कि गली का एक कर्मचारी जो नगर परिषद में कार्य करता था, उसके साथ मिलकर ईओ लोगों को गुमराह कर रहा है। लोगों ने ईओ पर मिलीभगत के भी आरोप लगाए, क्योंकि एमई द्वारा दावा तैयार करके ईओ को फाइल दे दी गई है, लेकिन अब ईओ फाइल गुम होने की बात कह रहे हैं। लोगों ने मांग की है कि नगर परिषद 6 नवंबर की तारीख पर दावा पेश करके जल्द गली बनाकर लोगों को नरक की जिंदगी से निजात दिलाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें