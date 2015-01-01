पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों पर अत्याचार:हकों को बचाने के लिए आज देश का अन्नदाता सड़क पर है : विद्या रानी

नरवाना
  • बोलीं- अन्नदाता को बड़े-बड़े उद्योगपतियों का मजदूर बनाने पर तुली सरकार

महिला कांग्रेस की प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष विद्या रानी दनौदा ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार किसानों पर अत्याचार करके उनके हकों को खाने का काम रही है। इस कारण अपने हकों को बचाने के लिए आज देश का अन्नदाता सड़कों पर है। भाजपा सरकार बड़े उद्योगपतियों को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए देश के कमेरे वर्ग की कमर तोड़ने का काम कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान अपने खेत में फसल उगाकर देश की जनता का पेट करने का काम करता है, लेकिन दूसरी तरफ भाजपा सरकार अन्नदाता को बड़े उद्योगपतियों का मजदूर बनाने पर तुली हुई।

इस कारण आज पूरा देश एक तरफ व भारतीय जनता पार्टी एक तरफ खड़ी है और आने वाले समय में देश व प्रदेश की जनता भाजपा की इन तानाशाही नीतियों का जवाब अपने वोट की ताकत से देगी। दनौदा ने कहा कि जो किसानों के नाम पर सत्ता में आए हैं, उन नेताओं को भी किसानों के साथ खड़े होकर उनके हकों की लड़ाई लड़नी चाहिए।

