कोविड-19:जिले में कोरोना के 1 लाख सैंपल पूरे, जिन्हें लेने में लगे 282 दिन, 6 दिनों से रिकवरी कम हाेने से एक्टिव केस 16 दिनाें बाद फिर 200 के पार

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लेते स्टाफ सदस्य।
  • जिले में कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 8066 पर पहुंचा, इनमें से 7700 ने काेराेना काे हराया
  • 205 लाेगाें का चल रहा इलाज, अब तक जिले में 56 केस हैं अनट्रेस

जिले में मंगलवार काे 2 साल के बच्चे सहित 20 नए केस मिले। वहीं 26 लाेग काेराेना से ठीक हाेने के बाद डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। मंगलवार काे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ाें में दाे माैतें भी हुई हैं। इनमें सेक्टर-6 के 75 वर्षीय पुरुष जिनकी एक नवंबर को मौत हुई थी। उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली थी। वहीं मॉडल टाउन निवासी 67 वर्षीय पुरुष 2 नवंबर को मेदांता में देहांत हुआ था, उनकी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव मिली है। इस हिसाब से जिले में कुल 105 माैतें हाे गई हैं। विभाग ने अनट्रेस 81 केसाें में से 25 लाेगाें काे ट्रेस कर लिया है।

अब जिले में सिर्फ 56 केस अनट्रेस हैं। 25 अनट्रेस केसाें की पहचान हाेने से एक बार फिर जिले में 16 दिनाें बाद एक्टिव केसाें का आंकड़ा 200 के पार हाेकर 205 हाे गया है। इससे पहले 18 अक्टूबर काे जिले में 234 केस एक्टिव थे। मंगलवार काे मंगलवार को 644 सैंपल लेने के बाद कुल सैंपलाें का आंकड़ा भी 1 लाख के पार हाे गया है। जिले में मंगलवार तक कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 8066 पर पहुंच गया है। इनमें 7700 लाेगाें ने काेराेना काे हराया है ताे वहीं 105 लाेग काेराेना से हार भी चुके हैं।

एक लाख आबादी के सैंपल पूरे
जिले में मंगलवार काे 1 लाख सैंपलाें का आंकड़ा पूरा हाे गया है। जिले की करीब 14 लाख आबादी के अनुसार 10 प्रतिशत के सैंपल हाे गए हैं। इतने सैंपल पूरे हाेने में विभाग काे 282 दिन लग गए। जिले में पहला सैंपल 26 जनवरी काे 30 वर्षीय उद्याेगपति का लिया गया था। वह निगेटिव मिला था। मंगलवार तक जिले में कुल 1 लाख 135 लाेगाें के सैंपल हाे गए हैं। इनमें से 91 हजार 538 लाेग निगेटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 8066 पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 7700 में ठीक हाे चुके हैं। वहीं 105 लाेग काेराेना से हार चुके हैं।

आज स्टेडियम के सामने कराएं फ्री जांच
प्रदेश सरकार और स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा सर्दी के सीजन व त्योहारी सीजन काे देखते हुए 14 दिनाें का फ्री स्वास्थ्य जांच शिविर चल रहा है। वह हर पीएचसी व सीएचसी में चलाया जा रहा है। पिछले तीनाें से भी फ्री काेराेना जांच शिविर लगाया जा रहा है, लेकिन अधिकारियों ने बताया कि लाेग अब काेराेना की जांच कराने से कतरा रहे हैं। ये गलत है। ऐशआ नहीं हाेना चाहिए। नाेडल अधिकारी डाॅ. ललित वर्मा ने बताया कि लाेगाें से अपील है कि त्योहारी सीजन और सर्दी के सीजन के देखते हुए अपना फ्री में टेस्ट कराएं ताकि समय रहते इलाज मिल सके। बुधवार काे शिवाजी स्टेडियम के सामने साेनी अस्पताल में काेराेना की जांच हाेगी।

