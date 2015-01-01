पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:1100 सिंदूरी रंगी शिलापट्टों पर हनुमान जी के नाम गोद कर सजाया भगवा रंग

पानीपत20 मिनट पहले
श्री हनुमान मंदिर की दीवारों पर लगी शिलापट्ट।
  • राजस्थान के जयपुरी रजवाड़े के ढोलपुर के 50 कारीगर शीलापट्टों पर उकेरे हनुमान जी के नाम
  • 1100 नाम लिखे होने का गौरव वर्ल्ड बुक में दर्ज कराने के लिए भेजा पत्र

शहर के बीचो बीच जैन मोहल्ले के पास पूर्वी यान घाटी स्थित प्राचीन स्वयंभू श्री संकट मोचन हनुमान मंदिर अपनी एक अलग पहचान स्थापित करने जा रहा है। मंदिर की तीन मंजिला दीवारों पर सिंदूरी रंग की 1100 शिलापट्ट लगाई जा रही हैं। इनकी विशेष बात यह है कि सभी पर राजस्थान के जयपुरी रजवाड़े के ढोलपुर से आए 50 कलाकार छैनी व हथौड़ी से हनुमानजी के 1100 नाम उकेर रहे हैं। मंदिर समिति का दावा है कि 1100 शिलापट्ट दीवारों पर लगने के बाद यह विश्व का पहला ऐसा मंदिर हो जाएगा जिसकी दीवारों पर हनुमानजी के 11 नाम लिखे होने का गौरव प्राप्त होगा। मंदिर समिति ने वर्ल्ड बुक में नाम भेजा है।

युद्ध में जाने से पहले सिपाहियों के टोलियां होती थीं नतमस्तक

मंदिर सेवादार विकास गोयल ने बताया कि पानीपत की धरती ने कई युद्ध सहे हैं। ऐसा भी माना जाता है कि हिंदू सिपाही युद्ध में जाने से पूर्व टोलियों में आकर हनुमान जी के सामने नतमस्तक होकर अभिवादन करते थे । फौजियों में साहस एवं मनोबल वृद्धि होने के साथ साथ ये शुभकारी माना जाता था। पंडित सीताराम एवं उनकी धर्मपत्नी अनारी देवी का ये सौभाग्य था कि ये भूमि का टुकड़ा, जहां संकट मोचन जी पधारे थे, उनकी पारिवारिक धरोहर था।

पंडित सीताराम ने स्वयं अपने हस्त से सर्वप्रथम यहां छोटे से मंदिर की स्थापना की थी । समय के साथ श्री हनुमानजी के इस स्थल की सिद्धि शक्ति और मानता व्यापक रूप से बढ़ती चली गई। आज हनुमानजी के भक्त यहां पान का प्रसाद चढ़ाकर अपना पुनीत कार्य शुरू करते हैं। शिलापट्ट लगाने की सेवा में मंदिर समिति चेयरमैन तृप्ति कप्पू शर्मा, प्रधान रमेश बंसल, संजय गोयल, काकू बंसल, सतबीर गोयल, हरीश जैन व मूल चंद चौहान योगदान दे रहे हैं।

राम सेतु के राम नाम लिखे पत्थरों से आया विचार

श्री सीताराम अनारी देवी चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के सेवादार एवं समाजसेवी विकास गोयल वह हरीश बंसल ने बताया कि उन्हें मंदिर में श्री हनुमान नाम लिखे हुए शिलापट्ट दीवारों पर लगाने का विचार रामसेतु देख कर आया था। उन्होंने बताया कि जिस तरह से रामसेतु के राम नाम लिखे पत्थर तैर गए उसी प्रकार हनुमान मंदिर की दीवारों पर हनुमान जी के नाम लिखे शिलापट्ट भक्तों के संकटों का हरण करेंगे। मंदिर में आने के बाद भक्तों को हनुमान भक्ति का एक सुंदर एवं आनंदमयी एहसास होगा। मंदिर के जीर्णोद्धार की सेवा करने की जिम्मेदारी 2010 में शुरू की थी। उसी दिन से लगातार काम किए जा रहे हैं।

मंदिर का अमर इतिहास

विकास गोयल ने बताया कि यह स्वयंभू हनुमान मंदिर महाभारत काल से ही स्थापित है। प्राचीन पानीपत नगर के अति प्राचीन स्वयंभू श्री हनुमान जी महाराज यहां विराजित हैं। इसके बारे में यह भी मान्यता है कि ये पवित्र स्थान युगांतर के लिए उस समय अमर हुआ, जब भगवान श्री अंजनी लाल हनुमान जी महाराज चमत्कारिक रूप से यहां स्वयं प्रकट हुए। मंदिर में स्थापित महाराज जी का ये मिट्टी स्वरूप मानव निर्मित नहीं है, बल्कि यह प्रकृति द्वारा प्रदत्त है।

