प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स:सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 व ओल्ड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में 117 उद्यमियों ने 41.50 लाख जमा कराए

पानीपत36 मिनट पहले
सेक्टर-29 में प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स जमा करवाने के दाैरान बिल निकलवाते उद्याेगपति।
  • रिकवरी के लिए नगर निगम ने पहली बार लगाए कैंप, पहली बार उद्यमियों को मिले बिल
  • उद्यमी बोले- निगम और अधिक कैंप लगाए, जो बिल गलत है उसे ठीक कर रेवेन्यू भी ले जाए

शहर के सबसे विवादित और मुख्य समस्या वाले प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स की रिकवरी के लिए नगर निगम ने पहली बार दो कैंप लगाए। एक कैंप सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 और दूसरा ओल्ड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में लगाए गए। कैंप में 117 उद्यमियों ने 41.50 लाख जमा कराए। बड़ी बात यह है कि पहली बार उद्यमियों को प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के बिल मिले तो निगम की गलतियां भी सामने आई। कैंप में पता चला कि प्लॉट का रकबा कम दिखाकर नगर निगम अपना ही लॉस कर रहा है।

सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 में प्लाट-63 में गुप्ता इंडस्ट्री में लगा। यहां सुबह 10:30 से शाम 6 बजे तक 69 उद्यमियाें ने बिल ठीक करवा 25.50 लाख रुपए जमा करवाए। दूसरा कैंप ओल्ड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया स्थित ओल्ड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया मैन्युफैक्चरर्स एसोसिएशन के कार्यालय में लगा। यहां 48 उद्यमियाें ने 16 लाख रुपए जमा कराए। दाेनाें कैंप की निगरानी खुद संयुक्त कमिश्नर अनुपमा सिंह ने रखी। सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 में प्रधान विनीत शर्मा, उद्यमी आरबी गुप्ता व दी पानीपत डायर्स एसोसिएशन प्रधान भीम सिंह राणा समेत पूरी टीम प्रयास में लगे रहे कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा रिकवरी हो। ओल्ड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया पूर्व प्रधान विनाेद ग्राेवर ने खुद फाेन कर उद्यमियाें काे बुलाया और टीम काे संसाधन उपलब्ध कराए।

300 में सिर्फ 69 ने भरे बिल

300 के करीब उद्यमी बिल जमा करने पहुंचे, लेकिन निगम के पास कोई रिकॉर्ड ही नहीं है। निगम को नहीं पता कि किसी प्लॉट का कितना रकबा है। उस पर कितनी मंजिला बिल्डिंग है। उद्यमियों ने जो बता दिए, उसी अनुरूप बिल ना दिया।

निगम के पास औद्योगिक सेक्टरों की कोई डिटेल नहीं

प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के नाम पर सच में नगर निगम में अंधकार छाया हुआ है। औद्योगिक सेक्टरों की कोई डिटेल ही नहीं है। निगम के पास सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-1 व 2 के प्लॉट की जानकारी नहीं कि कौन कितने एरिया का प्लॉट है। निगम के पास हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) का नक्शा है। उसी नक्शे के आधार पर आज बिल तय किया गया।

उद्यमी बोले- अगर निगम सही से बिल तैयार करवाए तो करोड़ों रुपए की आमदनी होगी

सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 में अभी भी 710 व ओल्ड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में 144 उद्यमियों से बिल लेना बाकी है। डायर्स एसोसिएशन के प्रधान भीम सिंह राणा ने कहा कि यहां पर 779 प्लाट हैं। पहली बार बिल मिला। अगर निगम सही से बिल तैयार करवाए तो करोड़ों रुपए की आमदनी उद्यमियों से होगी। राणा ने कहा कि कैंप लगाकर बिल ठी करवाए निगम। चाहे तो फिर से कैंप लगवाए या निगम में ही विशेष दिन तय कर बिल ठीक करवाए।

संयुक्त कमिश्नर बोलीं- एक साथ ठीक करवाएंगे बिल

संयुक्त कमिश्नर अनुपमा सिंह ने प्रधान विनीत सेे कहा कि जितने भी बिल गलत हैं, उनकी एक साझा सूची बना दें। सभी बिल एक साथ ठीक करवाएंगे। इस पर प्रधान ने उद्यमियाें काे संदेश भेजा कि जिसके भी गलत बिल हैं, वे वाॅट्सएप ग्रुप पर भेजें।

