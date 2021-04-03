पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तनातनी:12 पार्षदों ने किए चीफ इंजीनियर के खिलाफ शिकायत पर साइन, लिखा- मनमानी करते हैं

पानीपत4 मिनट पहले
पानीपत. नगर निगम में विधायक प्रमोद विज पार्षदों के साथ मीटिंग करते हुए व साथ में बैठीं मेयर अवनीत कौर।
पानीपत. नगर निगम में विधायक प्रमोद विज पार्षदों के साथ मीटिंग करते हुए व साथ में बैठीं मेयर अवनीत कौर।
  • 27 कराेड़ के टेंडर पर पार्षदों का गुस्सा फूटा, चीफ इंजीनियर पर विज व नांगरू आमने-सामने

शहर के पार्षदों ने नगर निगम के चीफ इंजीनियर महीपाल सिंह के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। उनके खिलाफ सीएम को शिकायत सौंपने की तैयारी है। इसमें चीफ इंजीनियर पर मनमानी के आरोप लगाते हुए तबादले की मांग की गई है। गुरुवार को 12 पार्षदों ने इस शिकायत पर दस्तखत कर दिए। जिसमें डिप्टी मेयर रविंद्र भी शामिल हैं।

मेयर के नाम ये यह पत्र तैयार किया गया है। इसमें लिखा है कि “चीफ इंजीनियर सभी कामों में मनमानी करते हैं। विकास कार्य रुकने से पार्षदों में रोष है। इसलिए चीफ इंजीनियर का ट्रांसफर किया जाए।’ शुक्रवार को बाकी पार्षदों से दस्तखत करवाने के बाद पार्षद सीएम से मिलेंगे।

गुरुवार शाम संजीव दहिया, योगेश डावर, अशोक छाबड़ा और अश्वनी ढींगड़ा सहित करीब एक दर्जन पार्षदों ने मॉडल टाउन एरिया में एक बैठक की। इसमें पार्षदों ने कहा कि या तो काम शुरू किए जाए या चीफ इंजीनियर को हटाया जाए, नहीं तो सभी पार्षद धरना देंगे। उल्लेखनीय है कि विभिन्न काम लंबित रहने के चलते पार्षद चीफ इंजीनियर से खफा चल रहे थे। लेकिन निंबरी में कूड़ा अलग करने का 27 करोड़ का टेंडर और वर्क ऑर्डर बिना बताए जारी करने पर उनका गुस्सा फूट पड़ा।

नांगरू ने कहा- चीफ इंजीनियर हर काम में टांग अड़ाते हैं, तबादला करें; विज बोले- अन-मेच्योर बातें मत करो

इसी मुद्दे को लेकर मेयर के ऑफिस में विज और पार्षद लोकेश नांगरू के बीच हुई बहस

चीफ इंजीनियर को लेकर शहरी विधायक और पार्षद आमने-सामने हैं। गुरुवार को इसी मुद्दे को लेकर मेयर अवनीत कौर के ऑफिस में विज और पार्षद लोकेश नांगरू के बीच बहस भी हो गई। नांगरू ने कहा कि चीफ इंजीनियर हर काम में टांग अड़ाते हैं। उनका तबादला करवाओ।

इस पर विज ने कहा कि ऐसी अन-मेच्योर बातें मत करो। निजी बातें सार्वजनिक जगह की बजाय अकेले में बताओ। नांगरू ने जवाब में कहा, मैं मेच्योर हूं और मेरी बातें जायज हैं। मौके पर पार्षद संजीव दहिया, अशाेक कटारिया, अश्वनी ढींगड़ा, रविंद्र भाटिया, अनिल बजाज, रविंद्र नागपाल, पार्षद पति जशमेर शर्मा, याेगेश और अशाेक छाबड़ा ने भी नांगरू का समर्थन किया।

पार्षदों ने इन सवालों से चीफ इंजीनियर को ठहराया गलत

वार्ड-21 : संजीव दहिया : आठ माह पहले ट्यूबवेल लगा, लेकिन सप्लाई के लिए पानी की पाइप लाइन नहीं है। तब से कई बार फाइल चीफ इंजीनियर को दे चुका हूं, लेकिन पाइप लाइन नहीं लगाई जा रही।

चीफ इंजीनियर : इस संबंध में जानकारी नहीं है। ट्यूबवेल से संबंधित अफसर से पूछेंगे।

वार्ड-20 : लोकेश नांगरू : पार्क के नवीनीकरण के लिए 1.25 करोड़ का टेंडर लगाया गया, जो अनुचित था। मैंने विरोध करके टेंडर रद करवाया। चीफ इंजीनियर की ड्यूटी लगी पार्क को देखने की।

ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं है। एक बार चेक कराते हैं कि टेंडर राशि बढ़ाने की जरूरत तो नहीं।

वार्ड-7 : अशोक कटारिया : स्ट्रीट लाइट के क्लेंप चाहिए तो 1.66 करोड़ का टेंडर लगाने को निगम की आपात मीटिंग बुलाई गई, निंबरी में कूड़ा अलग करने के बहाने 27 करोड़ बर्बाद करने का टेंडर चुपके से लगाया।

सरकार के आदेश पर टेंडर हुआ। नहीं लगाते तो एनजीटी निगम पर कार्रवाई करता। टेंडर का सभी पार्षदों को पता था।

वार्ड-13 : शिव कुमार शर्मा : डेढ़ साल से ऊझा रोड खोदकर छोड़ दिया है। धरना देने की जरूरत क्यों पड़ी, पहले काम क्यों नहीं कराया गया।

सीवर डालने से देरी हुई। फिर कोर्ट केस चल रहा है। अब काम सही हो रहा है।

वार्ड-22 : पार्षद पति योगेश डावर : 3 माह से 2 करोड़ की स्ट्रीट लाइट गोदाम में बंद है। चीफ इंजीनियर को पहले पता नहीं था कि क्लेंप की जरूरत भी पड़ेगी। टेंडर क्यों नहीं लगाया गया।

पहले स्ट्रीट लाइट ही खरीदी जानी थी, उसके बाद क्लेंप लगाना था। इसलिए बाद में टेंडर लगाया गया।

जान-बूझकर परेशान तो ना करो : नांगरू

जो गलत काम करने को कह रहा है उसे मत करो, लेकिन जान-बूझकर परेशान तो ना करो। चीफ इंजीनियर के रहते एक भी वर्क ऑर्डर नहीं हुआ है। जो भी काम शुरू हुए हैं, वे तत्कालीन विधायक रोहिता रेवड़ी के लगाए टेंडर हैं। कोई ठेकेदार गलत काम कर रहा है तो निगम अफसर कहां रहते हैं उस वक्त। अब बर्दाश्त नहीं हो रहा। चीफ इंजीनियर को हटाने के लिए धरना देना पड़े तो वह भी दूंगा।
-लोकेश नांगरू, पार्षद, वार्ड-20

विज ने प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स ब्रांच का किया दौरा

निगम पहुंचते ही विधायक विज ने सबसे पहले प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स ब्रांच का दाैरा किया। उन्हाेंने भीड़ में खड़े वरिष्ठ नागरिकाें व महिलाओं का हाल देख आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा निर्देश दिए कि इनकी स्पेशल लाइन लगनी चाहिए। एेसे ताे बाहुबली ही काेहनी मार काम करवाते रहेंगे। बुजुर्गाें व कमजाेराें के काम नहीं हाेंगे। विधायक ने सभी काउंटराें पर टाेकन सिस्टम चालू करने के निर्देश दिए।

