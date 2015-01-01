पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घोटाले की रजिस्ट्री:पानीपत की 5 तहसीलों में 12 करोड़ का स्टांप ड्यूटी घोटाला, CM से शिकायत

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
पानीपत के रजिस्ट्री कार्यालय में रजिस्ट्री कराने पहुंचे लोग। फोटो : नवीन मिश्रा
  • पांचों तहसीलों में 557 रजिस्ट्रियों में किया गया गड़बड़झाला, RTI में हुआ खुलासा

पानीपत जिले की पांचों तहसीलों में 118425510 रुपये की स्टांप ड्यूटी चोरी का मामला सामने आया है। 2018-19 और 2019-20 के दौरान की गई कुल 557 रजिस्ट्रियों में यह घोटाला किया गया है। एडवोकेट संदीप राठी ने मुख्यमंत्री को शिकायत करके राजस्व विभाग के संबंधित अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

एडवोकेट अमित कुमार ने सितंबर 2020 को RTI के माध्यम से वर्ष 2018, 2019 और 2020 निकाली गई कम स्टांप ड्यूटी व कम रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस के संबंध में जानकारी मांगी थी। इसके जवाब में राजस्व विभाग से कहा गया है कि तीन वर्षों के दौरान पानीपत की पांचों तहसीलों में कुल 557 रजिस्ट्रियों में कम स्टांप ड्यूटी वसूलने के मामले सामने आए है। इन रजिस्ट्रियों से संबंधित मालिकों को नोटिस जारी करने पर बकाया स्टांप ड्यूटी जमा करा दी गई। अब RTI एक्टिविस्ट ने कम स्टांप ड्यूटी वसूलने वाले राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई के लिए CM को पत्र लिखा है।

जमीन के उपयोग की श्रेणी बदल होता है घपला
जमीन की रजिस्ट्री के दौरान उसके मालिक द्वारा जमीन को घरेलू, कॉमर्शियल व कृषि उपयोग में हेरफेर करके स्टांप ड्यूटी चोरी की जाती है। जमीन के अलग-अलग उपयोग के अनुसार ही स्टांप ड्यूटी वसूली जाती है। सबसे अधिक स्टांप ड्यूटी कॉमर्शियल जमीन की होती है। रजिस्ट्री के दौरान इसी तथ्य को छिपाकर स्टांप ड्यूटी में खेल किया जाता है। हालांकि इसके वैरिफिकेशन की जिम्मेदारी राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों की होती है। इसी कारण RTI एक्टिविस्ट द्वारा रेवेन्यु डिपार्टमेंट के अफसरों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की गई है।

तहसील वाइस इतना हुआ घोटाला
इसराना - 5 रजिस्ट्री में 291508 रुपए का
बापौल - 24 रजिस्ट्री में 2255934 रुपए का
मतलौडा - 24 रजिस्ट्री में 4353819 रुपए का
समालखा - 95 रजिस्ट्री में 9283060 रुपए का
पानीपत - 409 रजिस्ट्री में 102241189 रुपए का

