पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Panipat
  • 13 New Power Houses Of 33 KV Will Be Installed Across The District, Construction Will Start As Soon As Approval Is Given

योजना को दिया अंतिम रूप:जिलेभर में लगेंगे बिजली के 33 केवी के 13 नए पावर हाउस, मंजूरी मिलते ही शुरू होगा निर्माण

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वर्चुअल मीटिंग में सभी एसडीओ ने रखे नए पावर हाउस स्थापित करने के प्रस्ताव

उत्तर हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम (यूएचबीवीएन) व हरियाणा विद्युत प्रसारण निगम (एचवीपीएन) के अधिकारियों ने पानीपत जिला में 33 केवी क्षमता वाले 13 नए पावर हाउस स्थापित करने की योजना को अंतिम रूप दिया। सभी पावर हाउस का प्रपोजल तैयार कर लिया गया है। ये सभी पावर हाउस 132 केवी व 220 केवी पावर हाउस से जोड़े जाने हैं। ये पावर हाउस भी साथ में ही अंडर लोड किए जाएंगे।

यह प्लानिंग यूएचबीवीएन व एचवीपीएन की संयुक्त वर्चुअल मीटिंग में हुई। मीटिंग का कंट्रोल रूम गोहाना रोड पावर हाउस कार्यालय स्थित एसई के कार्यालय में बनाया गया। इसमें विशेष रूप से एक्सईएन सिटी डिविजन संजीव कुमार, एक्सईएन सब अर्बन डिविजन नरेंद्र कुमार व एक्सईएन समालखा डिविजन सतपाल के अलावा एसडीओ मोहित दहिया, एसडीओ आदित्य कुंडू, एसडीओ अशोक शर्मा, एसडीओ रामेंद्र मलिक व एसडीओ परविंद्र कौशल मौजूद रहे।

बाकी एचवीपीएन के अधिकारी व जिले के अन्य एसडीओ वर्चुअल माध्यम से जुड़े। इसमें विशेष रूप से जिलेभर में 33 केवी क्षमता वाले 13 नए पावर हाउस स्थापित करने सहमति बनी। इन सभी का प्रस्ताव तैयार करके मुख्यालय भेजा गया, क्योंकि ये तभी स्थापित हो पाएंगें, जब 132 केवी पावर हाउस अंडर लोड हाेंगे।

जिले के इन-इन क्षेत्रों में लगेंगे 33 केवी के नए पावर हाउस

शहर में सिटी डिविजन की ओर से 33 केवी वाले 3 नए पावर हाउस का प्रस्ताव आया। इनमें एक तहसील कैंप, एक असंध रोड व एक सनौली रोड-2 पर लगाया जाएगा। वहीं सब अर्बन सब डिविजन की ओर से एसडीओ आदित्य कुंडू ने गांजबढ़, गढ़ शरनाई, बरसत रोड व सिठाना में पावर हाउस लगाने का प्रस्ताव रखा। एसडीओ मोहित दहिया ने मोहित दहिया ने 2 सब स्टेशन, जोकि भादड़ व बुड़श्याम में लगाने का प्रस्ताव रखा। बाकी छाजपुर सब डिविजन ने 3 व समालखा ने 5 नए पावर हाउस लगाने की मांग की।

जल्दी काम शुरू होने की उम्मीद

मीटिंग का संचालन कर रहे एक्सईएन सिटी डिविजन संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि मीटिंग में जिन 13 नए पावर हाउस का प्रस्ताव आया है, उन सभी के निर्माण पर जल्दी ही काम शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। ये सभी पावर हाउस 132 केवी सब स्टेशन व 220 केवी सब स्टेशन से जोड़े जाने हैं। जहां-जहां के प्रस्ताव आए हैं, वहां बड़े पावर अंडरलोड है। बात जल्दी ही सिरे चढ़ने की उम्मीद है। मंजूरी मिलते ही सभी के निर्माण शुरू कराए जाएंगे।

डिफाॅल्टर उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काटने पर जोर

जिलेभर में जितने भी डिफॉल्टर उपभोक्ता हैं, उन सभी के कनेक्शन भी काटने पर जोर दिया जाएगा। सभी एसडीओ को निर्देश दिए गए कि अगर किसी के बिल गलत है तो उन्हें ठीक किया जाए। जो उपभोक्ता बिल जमा नहीं कराते, उन्हें नोटिस दिए जाएं। 2 बार नोटिस पर जो बिल जमा नहीं कराते, उनके कनेक्शन काटे जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें