कोरोना संकट:सिटी अस्पताल की एक डाॅक्टर सहित 21 नए केस मिले, 14 मरीज ठीक हुए

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।

जिले में गुरुवार काे सिटी अस्पताल की डाॅ. हरनीत समेत 21 नए केस मिले हैं। श्री स्टील समालखा से 8 कर्मचारी भी पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। सिर्फ 14 लाेग ही काेराेना से ठीक हुए हैं। जिले में फिर से काेराेना के केस बढ़ने लगने हैं। 4 दिनाें में 20 से ज्यादा की औसत से 82 केस मिल चुके हैं। इस महीने के 29 दिनाें में 604 केस मिले हैं। पहले 25 दिनाें में 522 केस मिले थे।

जबकि इस माह के कुल केसाें के 13.58 प्रतिशत यानी 82 केस पिछले 4 दिनाें में मिले हैं। पिछले दाे दिनाें में 47 केस मिले जबकि सिर्फ 19 लाेग काेराेना से स्वस्थ हुए हैं। अब अगर केस बढ़ने लगे हैं ताे कहीं न कहीं लाेगाें की लापरवाही भी है। 1 नवंबर तक जिले के 8 हजार केस भी हाे सकते हैं।

इतने केसाें वाला पानीपत प्रदेश का छठा जिला हाेगा। अच्छी बात से है कि पिछले 10 दिनाें में काेराेना से काेई माैत नहीं हुई है। जिले में कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 7978 पर पहुंच गया है। इनमें 95.40% केस यानी 7611 लाेग काेराेना काे अब तक हरा चुके हैं। जिले में अब सिर्फ 2.26% एक्टिव यानी 180 केस हैं। इन 180 मरीजाें का अलग-अलग जगहों पर इलाज जारी है।

जिले में शनिवार तक 180 मरीज एक्टिव हैं, जिनका अलग-अलग जगहाें पर इलाज चल रहा है। ये कुल केसाें का सिर्फ 2.26 प्रतिशत है। 180 एक्टिव मरीजाें में सबसे ज्यादा 100 मरीजों काे हाेम आइसाेलेशन में इलाज चल रहा है। सरकारी अस्पतालाें में 3 का, खानपुर मेडिकल काॅलेज में 2 का, प्राइवेट अस्पताल में 13 का, अन्य जिलाें के अस्पतालाें में 41 का, जबकि 21 लाेगाें का इलाज हाेम आइसाेलेट करने के लिए प्राेसेस जारी है। जिले में अब तक 102 लाेगाें की माैत हुई है। जाेकि कुल केसाें का सिर्फ 1.28 प्रतिशत है।

