  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Panipat
  • 21,754 Defaulter In The Samalkha Sub division Of Electricity Corporation, Rs 18.05 Crore Outstanding On Sub urban Sub division

कसा शिकंजा:बिजली निगम के समालखा सब डिविजन में सबसे ज्यादा 21,754 डिफाॅल्टर, सब अर्बन सब डिविजन पर 18.05 करोड़ रुपए बकाया

पानीपत14 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • नगर निगम ने डिफाॅल्टर उपभोक्ताओं की 4 कैटेगरी में सूची तैयार कर शुरू की सख्ती

उत्तर हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम के पानीपत सर्कल बिलों के डिफाॅल्टर उपभोक्ताओं पर सख्ती शुरू कर दी है। एक सप्ताह में शहर में 2500 से ज्यादा उपभोक्ताओं के बिजली कनेक्शन काट जा चुके हैं। यह कार्रवाई फिलहाल एक लाख या इससे अधिक के ज्यादा डिफाॅल्टर उपभोक्ताओं के ऊपर की जा रही है। सभी उपभोक्ताओं को 4 कैटेगरी में बांटकर उनकी सूची तैयार की गई है।

यह सूची सब डिविजनों में कार्यरत जेई को दे रखी हैं। इस समय शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को मिला पूरे सर्कल में 74,836 डिफाॅल्टर उपभोक्ता हैं। इनके ऊपर 117.43 करोड़ रुपए बकाया हैं। सबसे ज्यादा डिफाॅल्टर उपभोक्ताओं की बात की जाए तो ये समालखा सब डिविजन में 21,754 हैं। वहीं बकाया राशि में सब अर्बन सब डिविजन सबसे आगे हैं। इसके ऊपर 18.05 करोड़ रुपए बकाया हैं।

इस तरह बांटे गए हैं डिफाॅल्टर उपभोक्ता

बिजली निगम ने डिफाॅल्टर उपभोक्ताओं को 4 कैटेगरी में बांटा हैं। इनमें सबसे बड़े डिफाॅल्टर एक लाख रुपए या इससे ज्यादा बड़े बकायादार हैं। दूसरी कैटेगरी में 50 हजार रुपए से एक लाख रुपए के बीच के डिफाॅल्टर, तीसरी कैटेगरी में 25 हजार रुपए से 50 हजार रुपए और तीसरी कैटेगरीरी में 10 हजार से 25 हजार के बीच के डिफाॅल्टर हैं।

पहले बिल जमा कराने का करते हैं आग्रह : एक्सईएन

शहर या ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के किसी भी डिफाॅल्टर उपभोक्ता का बिजली कनेक्शन सीधे ही काटने नहीं जाते। हमारे कर्मचारी कनेक्शन मालिक या परिवार के किसी भी सदस्य से मिलकर उन्हें बिल जमा कराने का आग्रह करते हैं। साथ ही चेतावनी भी देते हैं कि अगर बिल जमा नहीं कराएंगे तो अगली बार कनेक्शन काटने आएंगे। संजीव कुमार, एक्सईएन, सिटी डिविजन, बिजली निगम, पानीपत।

