कोरोना संक्रमण:पानीपत में सोनीपत जिले से 28 प्रतिशत पॉजिटिव केस कम, लेकिन मृत्यु दर एक फीसदी ज्यादा

पानीपत10 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. जहा सरकार की गाइड लाइन है 2 गज की दूरी मास्क हैं जरूरी, वहीं बाजार में काेई भी दाे गज की दूरी का पालन नही कर रहा है।
  • प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा केसाें वाले टाॅप-9 जिलाें में हिसार काे छाेड़ पानीपत में मृत्यु दर सबसे ज्यादा

पानीपत में मंगलवार काे 9 हजार केस पूरे हाे गए हैं। पानीपत कुल केसाें के हिसाब से प्रदेश में 9वें नंबर पर है, लेकिन माैताें की रफ्तार व मौतों का प्रतिशत हिसार काे छाेड़ सबसे ज्यादा पानीपत में ही है। पानीपत में इस महीने में अक्टूबर में हुई 14 माैताें से ज्यादा इस महीने 19 माैतें हाे चुकी हैं। जिले में अबतक 122 लाेग काेराेना से हार चुके हैं। हालांकि सबसे ज्यादा केसाें वाले टाॅप-9 जिलाें में माैताें के मामले में पानीपत 5वें नंबर पर है। लेकिन रफ्तार ज्यादा है।

पड़ोसी जिले सोनीपत से तुलना करें तो केस बेशक 28.29 फीसदी कम हो, लेकिन मृत्यु सोनीपत से करीब एक फीसदी ज्यादा है। यह मामला बड़ा हो जाता है जब एक-सवा फीसदी मौत हो रही है। साेनीपत में 12627 कोराेना पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। इसमें 61 की मौत हो चुकी हैं। यानी 0.48% की मौत। इसी तरह से पानीपत में अब तक कोरोना के 9054 आ चुके हैं यानी सोनीपत से 28.29 फीसदी कम। लेकिन मौत 122 हो चुकी है। यानी पानीपत में सोनीपत से 0.87% ज्यादा।

नवंबर में जुलाई और अक्टूबर से भी ज्यादा माैतें

नवंबर में अबतक 19 लाेगाें की जान चुकी है। जबकि जुलाई में सिर्फ 8 और अक्टूबर में 14 लाेगाें की माैत हुई है। नवंबर में दाे लाेगाें 50 से कम और 17 लाेग 50 से ज्यादा उम्र के लाेग शामिल हैं। अब तक 122 लाेग काेराेना से हार चुके हैं। काेराेना से जान गंवाने में कुल 122 लाेगाें में 96 लाेग 50 से ज्यादा उम्र के है। इन 96 लाेगाें में 8 लाेगाें काे काेई बीमारी नहीं थी। जबकि 88 लाेगाें काे काेई न काेई बीमारी थी। कुल 122 लाेगाें मेंं 21 लाेग मरने के बाद पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। फिर इन मृतकाें में से 3 के परिवाराें में से भी पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। जिले में 19 साल के युवक की सबसे कम उम्र में माैत हाे गई थी। 92 साल के बुजुर्ग जान गंवाने वाले सबसे बुजुर्ग हैं।

गुरुग्राम में सबसे अधिक 45086 केस, पानीपत में 9054 केस

गुरुग्राम में सबसे ज्यादा 45086 केस मिले हैं। इनमें से 266 की माैत हाे चुकी है, जबकि मृत्यु दर 0.59% है। जिले में काेराेना के 9054 केस मिले हैं। 122 की माैत हुई हैं। इनमें से कुल केसाें का कुल माैत का प्रतिशत निकाले ताे 1.35% है। यानी पानीपत से सिर्फ ऊपर हिसार है, जिसमें 1.43% की मृत्यु दर है। टाॅप-9 जिलाें में से गुरुग्राम, फरीदाबाद और रेवाड़ी में 1 प्रतिशत से भी कम मृत्यु दर है। गुरुग्राम में 0.59%, फरीदाबाद में 0.80%, साेनीपत में 0.49% और रेवाड़ी में 0.55% मृत्यु दर है।

