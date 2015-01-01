पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 32 New Cases Of Corona Were Found, 29 Discharges, The Total Number Of Infected Reached 8298; 321 Active Patients Still

कोविड-19:कोरोना के 32 नए केस मिले, 29 डिस्चार्ज, कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 8298 पहुंचा; अभी भी 321 एक्टिव मरीज

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
काेराेना केसाें का आंकड़ा पिछले 6 दिनाें से 30 ऊपर मिल रहा है। साेमवार काे भी जिले में लगातार छठे दिन 30 से ज्यादा 32 नए केस मिले। इसमें 6 साल की बच्ची से लेकर 71 साल तक के व्यक्ति पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। वहीं साेमवार काे 27 लाेगाें ने काेराेना काे हराया है। पिछले 6 दिनाें में 4 बार 20 से कम केसाें और 2 बार 20 से ज्यादा केसाें की रिकवरी हुई है।

रिकवरी कम हाेने से और नए केसाें की संख्या लगातार बढ़ने से एक्टिव केसाें का आंकड़ा रविवार काे 321 पर आ गया है। जिले में कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 8298 पर पहुंच चुका है। इनमें से 7813 लाेग स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं। जबकि 108 की माैत हुई है। 56 केस अभी अनट्रेस हैं। विभाग जिन्हें तलाश करने में लगा हुआ है।

