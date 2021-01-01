पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम:44 फिसदी हेल्थ वर्कर नहीं लगवा रहे टीका, 10 दिनों में 63 सेंटरों पर 5880 में से सिर्फ 3265 ने ही लगवाया

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
पानीपत. सिविल अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगवाती डाॅ. रेखा वर्मा। - Dainik Bhaskar
पानीपत. सिविल अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगवाती डाॅ. रेखा वर्मा।
  • 16 जनवरी को जिन्हें पहली डोज लगी थी, उनको 12 फरवरी को लगवानी होगी दूसरी डाेज

जिले में फरवरी महीने के दूसरे सप्ताह से वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम का दूसरा चरण शुरू हाे सकता है। दूसरे चरण में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें, पुलिस के जवान व अन्य सरकारी कर्मचारियाें का टीका लगाया जाना है। इसके लिए विभाग ने अपनी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। सभी संबंधित विभाग से लाभार्थियों की सूची मांगी है।

तीसरे चरण के लिए 50 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वालाें का डाटा भी जुटाया जा रहा है। वहीं जिन फ्रंटलाइन वर्कराें काे पहले चरण के पहले दिन वैक्सीन लगी थी, उन सभी काे 28 दिन बाद यानी 12 फरवरी काे टीका लगवाना हाेगा। इसके लिए विभाग से उनके माेबाइल पर मैसेज भी जाएगा।

इसके लिए भी विभाग ने अपनी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में शुक्रवार काे 5 सेंटराें पर 192 हेल्थ वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया गया है। जबकि लक्ष्य 500 काे टीका लगाने का रखा था। 16 जनवरी से अब तक 10 दिन वैक्सीनेशन चला है, इसमें 3265 काे टीका लगाया गया है। अभी कुल हेल्थ वर्कराें के हिसाब से 49.47 फीसदी काे ही टीका लगा है।

इन 5 सेंटरों पर हुआ वैक्सीनेशन

सिविल अस्पताल : 50

प्रेम अस्पताल : 77 नारायण पीएचसी : 20

रेंरकलां पीएचसी : 25

सिग्नेस अग्रसेन महाराजा अस्पताल : 20

शुक्रवार काे जिले के 5 सेंटराें पर 192 काे लगा टीका, 400 का था लक्ष्य, 49.47 फीसदी काे लगा टीका

अब तक वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम का राेजाना की रिपाेर्ट

44 प्रतिशत नहीं लगवा रहे वैक्सीन : जिले में अब तक 10 दिनाें में 63 सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। इन 63 सेंटराें पर 5 हजार 880 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कराें काे वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा और मैसेज भी भेजे गए। लेकिन इनमें से सिर्फ 3 हजार 265 वर्कराें काे ही वैक्सीन लग पाई है। यानी जितना लक्ष्य रखा था उस हिसाब से 56.04% काे ही वैक्सीन लगी है। यानी 44 फीसदी फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए आगे नहीं आ रहे है। इनमें से करीब 10 प्रतिशत ताे किसी न किसी बीमारी से ग्रस्त है, 36 प्रतिशत वर्कर डर के कारण टीका नहीं लगवा रहे हैं।

अबतक का रिकाॅर्ड

कितने दिन सेंटर बने - 10 दिन सेंटर बनाए - 63 लक्ष्य रखा था - 5880 वैक्सीन लगी - 3265 वैक्सीन% - 56.04% कुल हेल्थ वर्कर - 6660 टारगेट पुरा हुआ - 49.47%

वैक्सीनेशन करवाने से न डरें

​​​​​​​वैक्सीनेशन करवाने से डरे नहीं। साथियाें काे मोटिवेट करने के लिए उन्हाेंने खुद दूसरे नंबर पर वैक्सीन लगवाई है। अभी तक 0.2 फीसदी ही प्रतिकूल प्रभाव देखने काे मिली है। हेल्थ वर्कर बिना डरे आगे आए और वैक्सीन लगवाएं ताकि आने वाले समय में काेराेना से बचे रहे और परिवार भी सुरक्षित रहे।
-डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा, सीएमओ।

