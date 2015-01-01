पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:पानीपत और डाहर टोल से किसानों ने मुफ्त निकलवाए 4750 वाहन, 50 किसानाें ने डाहर में टोल पर डाला डेरा

पानीपत35 मिनट पहले
पानीपत. कृषि बिल काे खत्म करवाने की मंाग काे लेकर पंजाब के किसान ट्रैक्टर-टाॅलियों से दिल्ली जाते हुए।
  • मांगों काे मजबूती देने पानीपत से गुजरा अमृतसर से आए 1100 वाहनाें में सवार करीब 12 हजार किसानाें का काफिला
  • पानीपत टाेल 17 घंटे फ्री रहने से 20 लाख व डाहर टाेल काे 6.30 घंटे फ्री रहने से 10 लाख का नुकसान

केंद्र सरकार के 3 कृषि कानून रद्द कराने की मांग काे मजबूती देने शनिवार काे अमृतसर से 1100 वाहनाें में सवार करीब 12000 किसानाें का काफिला पानीपत टाेल प्लाजा से गुजरा। वहीं डाहर टाेल प्लाजा से भी 150 से ज्यादा वाहनाें में करीब 2000 किसान सिंघु बाॅर्डर पहुंचे। इन वाहनाें काे मुफ्त में निकलवाने के लिए 150 किसान शनिवार रात 12:30 बजे ही पानीपत टाेल प्लाजा काे फ्री करवा डेरा डालकर बैठ गए थे। वहीं डाहर टाेल प्लाजा काे भी शनिवार सुबह 9:40 बजे फ्री कर 50 किसान डेरा डाल बैठ गए। दाेनाें ही टाेल प्लाजा पर दाेनाें साइडाें में वाहनाें का आना जाना शनिवार शाम 5 बजे तक पूरी तरह से फ्री रहा। 46000 वाहन फ्री

गुजरने से 30 लाख रुपए का नुकसान

पानीपत व डाहर टाेल टैक्स फ्री रहने से 42000 वाहनाें का आना जाना पूरी तरह से मुफ्त ही रहा। इससे दाेनाें ही टाेल प्लाजा काे करीब 30 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ। पानीपत टाेल से शुक्रवार रात 12:30 से शनिवार शाम 5 बजे तक 26000 वाहनाें ने आना जाना किया। इससे टाेल प्रबंधन काे करीब 20 लाख रुपए का रेवेन्यू लॉस हुआ। वहीं डाहर टाेल प्लाजा से सुबह 9:40 से शाम 5 बजे तक 16 हजार वाहनाें ने आना जाना किया। इससे करीब 10 लाख रुपए का लॉस हुआ।

2 डीएसपी, 2 इंस्पेक्टर व 50 रिजर्व ने संभाला टाेल प्लाजा पर माेर्चा

पानीपत टाेल प्लाजा पर 2 डीएसपी, 2 इंस्पेक्टर व 50 रिजर्व ने माेर्चा संभाला। डीएसपी हैड क्वार्टर सतीश वत्स ने बताया कि शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए उनके साथ डीएसपी प्रदीप कुमार ने पूरी टीम की निगरानी की। व्यवस्था काे किसी भी प्रकार से बिगड़ने नहीं दिया। अमृतसर से शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे चला किसानाें का काफिला शनिवार दाेपहर 2 बजे पानीपत पहुंचा। इसमें 756 ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली, 200 ट्रक व 200 कार व अन्य वाहन गुजरे। अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा, भाकियू, इनेलो नेता, मजदूर संगठन, सीटू, एटक, इफ्टू व अखिल भारतीय जनवादी महिला समिति के कार्यकर्ताओं ने किसानाें का स्वागत किया। साथ ही सरकार के खिलाफ राेष भी जताया।

डाहर टोल पर इसराना विधायक के नेतृत्व में 9:40 बजे पहुंचे

पंजाब बागा बाॅर्डर से किसान बलजीत, कीरत व जग्गा, राेहितपुर से किसान जशविंद्र व बिल्लु, फिराेजपुर व संगरूर से किसान सरबजीत व कालू ने कहा कि आज 956 से ज्यादा वाहनाें में करीब 46000 हजार से ज्यादा किसान दिल्ली जा रहे हैं। मांगे पूरी नहीं हाेने तक आंदाेलन जारी रहा। यह देश हर किसी का है। हम अडानी व अदानी ग्रुप काे देश बेचने नहीं देंगे।

