बाकयेदारों पर कार्रवाई:रॉयल एनफील्ड शोरूम पर 5 लाख, आनंद गार्डन पर 35.95 लाख का प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बकाया, सील

पानीपत15 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम ने एहतियात बस वर्कशॉप को किया शील किया।
  • निगम की टीम ने शहर में एक मैरिज पैलेस समेत 4 शाेरूम किए सील

नगर निगम की टीम ने मंगलवार काे प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स जमा नहीं करने वाले एक मैरिज पैलेस समेत 4 शाेरूम सील कर दिए। ये सभी निगम का 55.45 लाख रुपए प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स दबाए बैठे थे। सबसे प्रमुख राॅयल एनफील्ड बुलेट शोरूम 5 लाख और आनंद गार्डन 35.95 लाख रुपए प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बकाया हाेने के कारणा सील कर दिए गए।

सीलिंग की कार्रवाई करने पहुंची टीम काे राेकने के लिए राॅयल एनफील्ड बुलेट शोरूम मालिकाें ने माैके पर बकाया प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स राशि का चेक देने के की काेशिश की। टीम ने यह कहते हुए मना कर दिया कि जब बार-बार नाेटिस के बाद भी आप निगम में राशि जमा नहीं कराने आए ताे अब औपचारिकता पूरी नहीं हाेगी। निगम कार्यालय में जैसे ही बकाया टैक्स जमा हाे जाएगा। जैसे ही टैक्स जमा हाेगा ताे सील खाेल दी जाएगी।

कार्रवाई: पुलिस बल के सहयाेग से दिया अंजाम

नगर निगम एक्सईएन प्रदीप कल्याण, सीपीओ राकेश कादियान, सहायक धर्मबीर व कर्मचारी मोनू समेत निगम की टीम भारी पुलिस के साथ सीलिंग की कार्रवाई करने के लिए पहुंची। निगम कमिश्नर डाॅ. मनाेज कुमार यादव ने कहा कि शहर में जिन लाेगाें पर ज्यादा प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स बकाया है, उनके खिलाफ अब कड़ी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। नगर निगम सीपीओ राकेश कादियान ने कहा कि जिन प्राॅपर्टियाें काे सील किया गया है, उन्हें पहले नाेटिस देकर बिल जमा करने के लिए बाेला जाता है।

इस तरह बकाया है प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स

  • रॉयल एनफील्ड बुलेट शोरूम पर 5 लाख प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बकाया।
  • आनंद गार्डन पर 35.95 लाख रुपए प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बकाया।
  • टीवीएस के बराबर वाले शोरूम पर 7.50 लाख प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बकाया।
  • पेट्रोल पंप के बराबर इतिहाद की वर्कशाॅप पर 2,50 लाख प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बकाया।
